Buying tickets to the Super Bowl? Don’t get scammed! 

Ticket prices range from $6,059 to $56,448 each on resale sites

By Alma Galvan, Regional Communications Manager, Better Business Bureau

San Francisco, CA – With the San Francisco 49ers securing a spot at this years big game, many are traveling to Las Vegas, Nevada to experience this event in person. The National Association of Ticket Brokers (NATB) and the Better Business Bureau (BBB) are teaming up to ensure fans, including passionate supporters of the San Francisco 49ers, have a winning game day experience. With the rise of digital ticketing and the increasing risk of scams, consumers are urged to be extra careful when purchasing tickets for one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year.

Securing tickets to popular sporting events and concerts has become more challenging, especially when many venues are only accepting digital tickets. This creates opportunities for scammers to take advantage of sporting fans. In the past year alone, the BBB received over 140 reports on BBB Scam Tracker related to ticket scams for various events.

To assist fans in making safe and informed decisions, the BBB and NATB offer the following tips for purchasing tickets to the big game:

Purchase from the Venue: Whenever possible, buy tickets directly from the official venue. Verify the Source: Understand the differences between professional ticket brokers, ticket scalpers, and scammers. Use Trusted Vendors: Buy only from trusted vendors you know and trust. Avoid clicking through from emails or online ads. Understand the Refund Policy: Only purchase tickets from sellers that provide clear details about the transaction terms. Sellers should disclose seat locations and shipping details before purchase. Payment Protection: Always use a credit card for ticket purchases to have recourse if the tickets are not as promised. Avoid using debit cards, wire transfers, or cash transactions, which can be risky. Be Wary of Advertisements: Exercise caution when encountering online advertisements for cheap tickets. Verify Tickets if Unsure: If uncertain about the legitimacy of purchased tickets, visit the event venue’s customer service (“Will Call”) and verify the tickets’ authenticity.

As the countdown to the big game begins, the BBB is committed to raising awareness and educating fans, including loyal supporters of the San Francisco 49ers, on the smartest ways to buy tickets.

For more information or to report potential scams, please visit BBB.org and VerifiedTicketSource.com.

BBB Super Bowl LVIII

