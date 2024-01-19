BART PD investigates Friday shooting of two at Pittsburg Center Station
By BART.gov
At 3:51 pm on Friday, January 19, 2024, BART Police received a call about a shooting that occurred on the platform of Pittsburg Center Station located at 2099 Railroad Avenue. The initial report was that a male suspect shot a male victim and fled the scene. The victim was taken to an area hospital and remains in critical condition.
A few hours later a second male victim who had also been shot showed up at an area hospital. The second victim remains in stable condition with a wound to his leg. BART PD is working to determine a motive for the shooting. At this point, investigators believe the shooting was not random.
The incident forced the shutdown of Pittsburg Center Station for approximately 4 1/2 hours so investigators could gather evidence. Investigators are also reviewing surveillance video captured by platform cameras at the station. The station was reopened and normal service restored.
