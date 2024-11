By Antioch Police Department

The Antioch Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run with injuries. The collision occurred on January 14, 2024, at approximately 12:50 am. in the intersection of Laurel Road and Canada Valley Road. If you have any information related to this hit-and-run, please call our Investigations Department at 925-779-6925.



APD Hit & Run tape