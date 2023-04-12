Win the 2023 BART ugly holiday sweater!

Photo by BART.

Entry deadline Monday, Nov. 27

For the third year in a row, we’ve done it again… enter to win the BART 2023 ugly holiday sweater! You’ll be the life of the party when you show up in this beauty that includes the BART map, lights and BART horn. Don’t miss entering for your first or to add to your collection. One winner will take the prize & happy holidays!

How to win: Enter your email address to be entered into the sweepstakes. Winner will be chosen at random on Monday, Nov. 27. 2023 and will be contacted via email. Winner is given 24 hours to respond to prize notification. Prizes cannot be exchanged or combined. To read the complete sweepstakes rules, click here.

You will also be subscribed to BART’s entertainment newsletter BARTable This Week upon opt-in. Already a subscriber? You can enter the sweepstakes with the same email address (don’t worry, you won’t receive duplicate emails). BART won’t share or sell your email address, and you can unsubscribe at any time.



BART 2023 Ugly Holiday Sweater Sweeps

