Maya Cinemas offers free movie passes for donation to local food banks

Nov. 22 – Dec. 23

Maya Cinemas, known for developing movie theatres in underserved communities with state-of-the-art presentation, first-class amenities and community involvement, is offering free movie passes for every $10 donation to a local food bank. Beginning on November 22nd and running through December 23rd, movie-goers can make a donation at any Maya Cinema and receive 2 free movie passes (valid 1/1/24 – 4/30/24) for every $10 they donate. Donations are made through the Maya Cinemas’ Maya Community Foundation.

The Maya Community Foundation is dedicated to the development and enrichment of the lives of people in the community in which Maya Cinemas’ theatres serve. The foundation is dedicated to fostering and supporting under-served, low-income communities through a variety of programs.

Donations can be made in-theatre at Maya’s Pittsburg locations at 4085 Century Boulevard.

“Supporting the communities we serve, is at the core of Maya Cinemas. We believe experiencing movies together helps develop stronger more empathetic communities, so we look for more ways to make movies more accessible to more people while giving back to those who need our support.” said Greg Heckmann, Director, Marketing at Maya Cinemas.

ABOUT MAYA CINEMAS

Maya Cinemas was chartered in 2000 with a mission to develop, build, own and operate modern, first-run, multi-plex movie theaters in underserved, family oriented, Latino-dominant communities. Maya Cinemas offers first-run Hollywood movies and unique content through its Canal Maya program in high-end theaters focused on quality of design, state-of-the-art film presentation technology, and providing first-rate entertainment with superior customer service. The Maya Community Foundation is dedicated to the development and enrichment of the lives of people in the community in which Maya Cinemas serve. ww.mayacinemas.com/



Maya Cinemas logo food drive & tix

