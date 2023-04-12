Paul Schorr Memorial presented by Kiwanis Club of the Delta-Antioch and Rotary Club of the Delta.

We are very excited to bring back the Kiwanis Holiday run. This year will be the 47th running of this event. We have partnered with Rotary Club of the Delta to make sure we bring a high-quality event. We have worked to provide a better course, and lots of medals. We also hope our school’s challenge will be bigger than ever. There will be a medal to the top five runners in every age category, as well as cash prizes and trophies to our top three High school, middle school, and elementary schools.

Many people have put a lot of work together to make this event happen, none more important than former race director Paul Schorr. This summer, Paul passed away but not before teaching all of us about every task needed for a great event.

It will be held at Contra Loma Regional Park, 1200 Fredrickson Lane in Antioch.

We hope you join us for the 47th Annual – Kiwanis/ Rotary – Paul Schorr Memorial Holiday Run and walk for health. Do it for the Health of It!

For more details visit https://runsignup.com/race/ca/antioch/antiochholidayrun2020.



Holiday Run 2023 flier

