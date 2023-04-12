Two Antioch armed carjacking suspects arrested in Discovery Bay

Stolen Honda Accord in Discovery Bay and gun used in carjacking in Antioch on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. Photos: APD

CHP, Sheriff’s Office assist

By Antioch Police Department

On Tuesday morning, Nov. 21, 2023, at approximately 8:50 am, we began getting calls from employees reporting suspicious subjects wearing masks and looking into vehicles in the parking lot of 4041 Lone Tree Way in the Bluerock Center. As our patrol officers were driving to check them out, we got a call from a victim of an armed carjacking. The suspects were armed with a gun and took the victim’s Honda Accord.

Our dispatch center quickly began calling neighboring agencies and our patrol teams began searching the area. The vehicle and subjects were soon located in nearby Discovery Bay.

We would like to thank all of the witnesses to this incident for quickly calling and to thank both CHP and the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance leading to the quick arrests of these suspects. This is a great example of our community and neighboring agencies collaborating with us!



