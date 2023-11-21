Mayor Thorpe to host 4th Annual Thanksgiving food distribution today

The event seeks to support local families feeling the economic pressures caused by inflation

With families throughout the Bay Area feeling the economic pressures caused by high food and rent costs, Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe, Deeply Rooted and Makin Moves are proud to host the 4th Annual Turkey & Groceries Giveaway for Antioch residents on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.

The turkey giveaway started during the COVID-19 pandemic because of the economic impact on families. However, as inflation continues to impact working families the mayor and his partners decided to continue the turkey giveaway for families during the holiday season.

According to the information on the eventbrite page, the event is already sold out.

What: Thanksgiving Turkey and Groceries Giveaway

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Time: 3:00 – 4:00 pm Grocery Prep

4:00 – 7:00 pm Dive Up Turkey/Grocery Giveaway

Where: 4703 Lone Tree Way, Antioch, CA

