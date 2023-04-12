Sip & Shop Artisan Faire, Entertainment, Kids Crafts, Parade & Christmas Tree Lighting

Parade entry deadline Monday, Nov. 27th

Presented by City of Antioch and Celebrate Antioch Foundation

Visit Antioch’s historic downtown Rivertown and experience our annual Holiday Delites Celebration taking place on Saturday, December 2nd. This event features our illustrious holiday parade filled with live performers and moving floats, family photo opportunities with Santa, cookie decorating and much more! Visit the Sip and Shop Artisian Faire on G street from 1:00pm-5:00pm hosted by the Celebrate Antioch Foundation. You and your family won’t want to miss this!

This event will be held on G Street. This family friendly event includes music, food, wine and beer, and over 30 artisan vendors! It’s a great way to knock out that Christmas shopping list while supporting local and handmade artisans.

To participate in the parade, applications are due by Monday, Nov. 27th.

Please Note: The evening parade and tree lighting is tentative based on weather. In case of heavy downpour on December 2nd, the event will be cancelled.

Holiday DeLites Parade Route Map 2023





Holiday DeLites 2023 Site Map





