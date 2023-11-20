East Bay Regional Park District announces new Equity Officer

New EBRPD Equity Officer José G. González. Photo: EBRPD

By Dave Mason, Public Information Supervisor, Public Affairs, East Bay Regional Park District

After a nationwide search, the East Bay Regional Park District announces the appointment of José G. González as its new Equity Officer to lead diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts at the public agency. The East Bay Regional Park District’s mission is to preserve a rich heritage of natural and cultural resources and provide open space, parks, trails, safe and healthful recreation and environmental education. An environmental ethic guides the District in all of its activities. González begins in the role on December 18, 2023.

As the largest regional park district in the country, the park system spans Alameda and Contra Costa counties and serves an estimated 30 million visitors a year through park and trail access, visitor centers, and programs. Its workforce provides services that encompass 73 parks, 55 miles of shoreline, and over 1,300 miles of trails.

“We are pleased to share news of this pivotal role and welcome José González to help lead the East Bay Regional Park District to further strengthen its mission and impact and build upon successes as we continue to prioritize a strong, systemic approach to equity both in our workplace and services to the public,” said Sabrina B. Landreth, General Manager at the East Bay Regional Park District.

The new role will work to improve access to and use of the parks’ services for all community members and support inclusive programs, services, and public processes that reflect the tremendous diversity of our community. The position will also lead on programs and activities to help diversify our workforce, eliminate any systemic barriers to employment and promotion, and ensure equitable policies and best practices to make the agency an employer of choice as the District continuously seeks to build and retain a topnotch workforce.

“I am excited to join the East Bay Regional Park District as its inaugural Equity Officer. I look forward to bringing my experience from the local to the national level around equity in the conservation field and community in a way that showcases the opportunity and leadership that the Park District has been developing in this space for all of our community,” said González.

“Equity and inclusion begin from within, so I am thrilled and ready to support and lead the work that the Park District has prioritized for the agency to represent and reflect the diversity of its community,” added González.

González is a professional educator with training in the fields of education and conservation. He is the Founder of Latino Outdoors as well as a consultant at large. As a Partner at the Avarna Group and through his own consulting, his work focuses on Equity & Inclusion frameworks and practices in the environmental, outdoor, and conservation fields. He is also an illustrator and science communicator.

He received his B.A. at the University of California, Davis with teaching coursework at the Bilingual, Multicultural, Education Department at Sacramento State University. He received his M.S. at the University of Michigan School of Natural Resources & Environment. He serves as a board member at Parks CA and Resource Media, and as a Commissioner for the California Boating & Waterways Commission, among other leadership volunteer roles.

According to his profile on parkscalifornia.org, González is the Founder and Director Emeritus of Latino Outdoors. He is an experienced educator as a K-12 public education teacher, environmental education advisor, outdoor education instructor and coordinator, and university adjunct faculty.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



