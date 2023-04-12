Travis Credit Union appoints Grady Bond as Chief Retail Officer

Grady Bond

Vacaville, Calif. – Travis Credit Union (TCU), today announced the appointment of Grady Bond as its new Chief Retail Officer (CRO). In this position, Bond will assume responsibility for branch management, member experience, member relationship center, wealth management, digital services, deposits, and payment products. His strategic vision and deep industry knowledge will drive innovation and enhance the overall member experience at TCU.

“Grady’s extensive background in retail channels and product innovation make him the perfect choice to lead our retail operations,” said Kevin Miller, TCU President and CEO. “His strategic insights will be instrumental in shaping the future of TCU, and we are confident that his leadership will enable us to continue providing exceptional financial services to our members.”

Bond joins TCU from Bank of the West, where he served as Executive Vice President, Head of Consumer, Business, & Wealth Deposit Product & Strategy. In addition, his distinguished career includes diverse roles at TD Bank, Chase, and Bank of America, where he honed his skills in branch management, product management, and consumer banking strategy.

“Joining Travis Credit Union and making a positive impact on our teams, members and communities is priority one at the moment,” said Bond. “I look forward to working with the talented team here to further enhance our member experience and drive innovation to meet our members’ needs.”

As the 12th largest credit union in California, Bond’s appointment as Chief Retail Officer underscores TCU’s commitment to the financial wellness of its members and communities.

About Travis Credit Union

Travis Credit Union, based in Vacaville, CA, has been recognized at the federal, state and local levels for its longstanding financial education and financial advocacy efforts. In 2022, TCU was once again selected as a Best-In-State Credit Union by Forbes. It has also earned the U.S. Air Force Distinguished Credit Union of the Year award in recent years. Founded in 1951 on Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, CA, TCU today serves 12 Northern California counties. It is the twelfth largest credit union in California, with 245,000 members and nearly $5 billion in assets. Learn more about our mission at traviscu.org .



GradyBond TCU

