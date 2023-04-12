Antioch teen arrested for homicide, multiple victim shooting in Oakley

U.S. Marshals assist in apprehension

By Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard

Oakley, CA – The senseless homicide of a 16-year-old male, and the shooting of three other teenagers that occurred on Saturday, October 21st in the 400 block of Shannon Way has been the top priority of the Oakley Police Department since it occurred. (See related article)

Today, October 25, 2023, at 4:30 PM the Oakley Police Department, in partnership with the United States Marshals Service, arrested Jason Walizada (18, Antioch) in connection with these heinous crimes. The arrest occurred in the 2600 block of Orange Way, Antioch. Walizada was booked into the Main Detention Facility in Martinez with a $3,500,000 bail (homicide warrant).

Over the past few days all investigators of the Oakley Police Department have spoken to dozens of potential witnesses, and they have processed a large amount of electronic/digital evidence. The arrest of Walizada does not represent the sole focus of our investigation because we will continue to investigate every lead in this case.

“This case has absolutely shattered the lives of family, friends and loved ones of the victims in this case, especially the deceased child. I am hoping we will see full measures of accountability achieved in this case.

Our work is not done, but I appreciate my investigators for all of the diligent work they have put in so far to identify a responsible in this case and to get him into custody. I appreciate all of the support from all of the allied agencies that assisted us during this investigation, particularly the United States Marshals Service.

As I previously said this youth violence does not belong anywhere- ever!

If there are any further developments or updates in this case I will be sure to provide updates.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Oakley PD Crime Scene Do Not Cross – Shooting Death

