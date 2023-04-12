Antioch Speedway: Garner of Antioch, DeCarlo, Foulger, Ryan winners on Bill Bowers Memorial Weekend

Nick DeCarlo #17 turned in a stellar effort to win the Saturday IMCA Modified race. Photo by Katrina Kniss

By Candice Martin, DCRR Racing Media

Antioch, CA…October 20-21…Nick DeCarlo of Martinez and Troy Foulger of Oakley were the winners in IMCA Modified competition last weekend at Antioch Speedway. This was the Annual Bill Bowers Memorial/West Coast Nationals race with the Friday portion also paying tribute to legend JD Willis.

Car count dictated an adjustment to the show that saw two complete programs run on Friday and Saturday with the intended purse on Saturday split between the two nights. This put $1,000 into the pockets of Saturday winner DeCarlo and Friday winner Foulger, who came close to picking up the Saturday win as well.

Troy Foulger #49 picked up a JD Willis trophy for his Friday night IMCA Modified triumph. He is unofficially one win shy of 70 combined on the all-time win list at Antioch Speedway. Photo by Katrina Kniss

Both nights ran two sets of heat races for each division with the points adding up to set the lineups for the feature races. State champion Andrew Pearce took the early lead of the Saturday IMCA Modified feature ahead of Kellen Chadwick of Oakley. Foulger was running third until a Lap 11 yellow flag for debris. Pearce continued to lead Chadwick with DeCarlo moving into third. When Pearce got out of shape exiting Turn 2 on the 12th lap, DeCarlo ducked low and emerged with the lead. Foulger followed closely into second. Foulger kept the pressure on DeCarlo until making the outside pass in Turn 4 on Lap 18 to grab the lead. DeCarlo stayed low and emerged with the lead in the same turn a lap later. The battle remained intense until the checkered flag with DeCarlo winning ahead of Foulger, Chadwick, Pearce and Tim Balding of Prunedale.

On Friday night, DeCarlo paced just one lap before an inside pass on the back stretch put Foulger in command. DeCarlo briefly gained the lead on Lap 14 before Foulger was back up front on Lap 15. A yellow flag also waved at that point for debris on the track. Foulger led DeCarlo and Pearce on the restart. They ran in that order to the checkered flag as Chadwick and Jim Pettit II of Prunedale rounded out the Top 5.

Mark Garner #76 finally returned to the IMCA Sport Modified winner’s circle with his Bowers Memorial win on Saturday night. Photo by Katrina Kniss

In IMCA Sport Modified competition, it was Mark Garner of Antioch picking up the win on Saturday with the Friday victory going to Jason Ryan Jr of Oakley. The wins paid both drivers $750. Garner had finished third on Friday night.

On Saturday, State champion Trevor Clymens of Brentwood set the early pace with Garner making an inside pass on the back stretch on the sixth lap to take second from Ryan. Garner went inside Clymens on the back stretch on Lap 7 to take the lead from him. The race was riddled with yellow flags during the second half. A heated incident between Tommy Fraser of Antioch and Ryan saw the race end for both of them. Through each yellow flag, Garner emerged with the lead and picked up a much deserved victory ahead of Clymens, Dylan Connelly of Antioch, Johnathan Hagio of Prunedale and Matt Pitts of Rodeo.

Jason Ryan Jr #52 picked up a JD Willis trophy with his IMCA Sport Modified win on Friday night. Photo by Katrina Kniss

Ryan enjoyed a stellar season with second place rankings at Antioch and in the State. Heat race points put him on the front row for the Friday show, and he bolted into the lead at the start ahead of Trevor Clymens. An inside move down the back stretch on Lap 6 put three-time champion Fred Ryland of Brentwood into second. Garner moved into third on a Lap 9 restart. With Ryland in pursuit, Ryan had to make the right moves on multiple restarts during the second half of the race. However, Ryan prevailed over Ryland at the checkered flag. Garner settled for third ahead of Raymond Lindeman of Rio Linda and Trevor Clymens.

Antioch and State champion Troy Foulger of Oakley picked up $500 IMCA Stock Car victories on both Friday and Saturday night as he nudges closer to 70 combined wins all time at Antioch Speedway.

Troy Foulger #49 turned in a repeat performance with IMCA Stock Car wins on both Friday and Saturday nights. Photos by Katrina Kniss

Fred Ryland of Brentwood paced the opening lap of the Saturday race with Foulger getting around Mitch Machado of Rohnert Park on the second lap. Foulger and Ryland briefly went side by side before Foulger emerged with the lead on the fifth lap. From there, Foulger sped on to the win ahead of Ryland, Dave Hill of South San Francisco, Machado and Scott Foster of Oakley.

Points from the heat races put Foulger on the front row and he led the Friday portion of the show from the start. Ryland was a race-long second. Machado was an early third, but Terry DeCarlo Jr of Martinez gained the position on the ninth lap. Foulger won ahead of Ryland, DeCarlo, Machado and Dave Hill.

Track champion Grayson Baca #31b picked up the Friday night Hobby Stock win. Photo by Katrina Kniss

Jared Baugh of Pittsburgh and track champion Grayson Baca of Brentwood picked up the Pacific Coast General Engineering Hobby Stock feature wins for the weekend. Baugh didn’t show up on Friday but picked up the Saturday win in impressive fashion.

Baugh took the lead from the start ahead of Troy Foulger, who was piloting the car originally intended for Mya Jones of Martinez. Baca held third in the early stages, but Foulger brought out a yellow flag on Lap 6. Baugh led Baca on the restart with Kevin Brown of Oakley running third. Jake Archibald of Oakley slipped past Brown for third on the ninth lap, and Baca brought out a Lap 11 yellow flag. Baugh continued to lead Archibald and Brown On the restart. Archibald was trailing by a straightaway when his race came to an unfortunate end three laps for the finish. Baugh cruised to victory ahead of Brown, Trevor Clymens, Baca and Archibald.

Jared Baugh #31b only raced on Saturday, but that was good enough for a Hobby Stock feature win. Photo by Katrina Kniss

On Friday night, Baca took the lead from the start ahead of Trevor Clymens. Foulger moved past Brown for third on Lap 3 before a yellow flag waved. Foulger moved into second on the restart with Tommy Clymens settling into third. Baca held command by a wide margin when the checkered flag flew, followed by Foulger, Tommy Clymens, Brown and Jess Paladino of Brentwood.

On Halloween weekend, there will be candy for the kids. The Xtreme Late Models, Super Stocks and Hardtops will be having their season point finales. Wingless Spec Sprints and Print Club Mini Stocks are also in action. For further information, go to www.raceantiochspeedway.com or check out the Antioch Speedway by PROmotions Facebook page.

Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 Race Results

IMCA Modifieds

Heat Winners Round 1 (10 laps)-Kellen Chadwick, Andrew Pearce. Heat Winners Round 2 (10 laps)-Kellen Chadwick, Andrew Pearce. Main Event (25 laps)-Nick DeCarlo, Troy Foulger, Kellen Chadwick, Andrew Pearce, Tim Balding, Aaron Crowell, Mickey Hill, Jim Pettit II, Dave Duste Jr, Matthew Hagio DNS.

IMCA Sport Modifieds

Heat Winners Round 1 (10 laps)-Mark Garner, Jason Ryan Jr. Heat Winners Round 2 (10 laps)-Mark Garner, Trevor Clymens. Main Event (25)-Mark Garner, Trevor Clymens, Dylan Connelly, Jonathan Hagio, Matt Pitts, Tommy Clymens, Al Johnson, James Graessle, Tommy Fraser, Jason Ryan Jr.

IMCA Stock Cars

Heat Winner Round 1 (10 laps)-Dave Hill. Heat Winner Round 2 (10 laps)-Mitch Machado. Main Event (25 laps)-Troy Fougler, Fred Ryland, Dave Hill, Mitch Machado, Scott Foster, Jason Robles DNS.

Hobby Stocks

Heat Winners Round 1 (10 laps)-Kevin Brown Jared Baugh. Heat Winners Round 2 (10 laps)-Kevin Brown, Grayson Baca. Main Event (25 laps)-Jared Baugh, Kevin Brown, Trevor Clymens, Grayson Baca, Jake Archibald, John Keith, Kamren Robles, Jess Paladino, Troy Foulger, Tommy Clymens.

Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 Race Results

IMCA Modifieds

Heat Winner Round 1 (10 laps)-Troy Foulger, Andrew Pearce. Heat Winners Round 2 (10 laps)-Kellen Chadwick, Nick DeCarlo. Main Event (25 laps)-Troy Foulger, Nick DeCarlo, Andrew Pearce, Kellen Chadwick, Jim Pettit II, Tim Balding, Aaron Crowell, Paul Gugliemoni, Matthew Hagio, Dave Duste Jr.

IMCA Sport Modifieds

Heat Winners Round 1 (10 laps)-Trevor Clymens, Jason Ryan Jr. Heat Winners Round 2 (10 laps)-Jonathan Hagio, Fred Ryland. Main Event (25 laps)-Jason Ryan Jr, Fred Ryland, Mark Garner, Raymond Lindeman, Trevor Clymens, Jonathan Hagio, Tommy Clymens, Dylan Connelly, Joseph Pato, Al Johnson.

IMCA Stock Cars

Heat Winner Round 1 (10 laps)-Troy Foulger. Heat Winner Round 2 (10 laps)-Troy Foulger. Main Event (25 laps)-Troy Foulger, Fred Ryland, Terry DeCarlo Jr, Mitch Machado, Dave Hill, Scott Foster.

Hobby Stocks

Heat Winner Round 1 (10 laps)-Grayson Baca. Heat Winner Round 2 (10 laps)-Grayson Baca. Main Event (25 laps)-Grayson Baca, Troy Foulger, Tommy Clymens, Kevin Brown, Jess Paladino, Trevor Clymens.



Antioch-Speedway-logo-web





FoulgerSatStock





RyanFriWin





GarnerSatWin





FoulgerModFriWin





FoulgerFriStock





DeCarloSatWin





BaughSatWin

