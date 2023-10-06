Los Medanos College hires new athletic director

Marty Storti joins LMC from Saint Mary’s College

Marty Storti is the new Los Medanos College Athletics Director. Source: LMC

Los Medanos College (LMC) is pleased to announce Marty Storti as Athletics director, effective Oct. 2, 2023.

“Mr. Storti comes to us with a wealth of experience in intercollegiate athletics administration” Vice President of Student Services Tanisha Maxwell said. “We are confident he will help elevate our sports and help our student athletes achieve their highest potential.”

Storti, who joins LMC after a career of more than 20 years as a coach and athletic administrator at Saint Mary’s College in Moraga, said he is eager to work with student athletes at the community college level.

“At Saint Mary’s, I designed the recruiting protocols for Club Athletics that included transfer students. We engaged and helped many community college athletes navigate the admissions and financial aid processes,” he said. “LMC, as a feeder school to UC Davis and Berkeley and other great universities, gives student athletes a unique opportunity with a unique set of support systems to help them win and graduate.”

Over the course of his tenure at Saint Mary’s College, Storti managed numerous areas within the athletic department, including human resources, strategic planning, and program assessment. In his role, Storti oversaw athletic camps, campus recreation, event management, facilities, sports medicine, and strength and conditioning. He also served as the sports supervisor for several teams, which included baseball, cross country, track, men’s golf, women’s rowing, men’s soccer, and softball.

“LMC is an attractive opportunity, given its potential for growth in the athletics, from increasing the number of sponsored sports to increasing the number of student athletes. We will demonstrate how important student-athletes can be to the institution and the broader community,” he said. “Sports at LMC can be that light that guides more students toward higher education and long-term success.”

As assistant vice president for Club Athletics, Storti spearheaded a departmental rebranding initiative for recruiting and revenue generation. Under his leadership, Storti introduced a student-athlete council and devised a comprehensive student leadership development program. His oversight resulted in a notable rise in student-athlete applications and enrollments. He led successful revenue-generating initiatives, which led to increases in facility rentals, camp revenue, ticket sales, and annual fundraising.

Under his administrative leadership, several of Saint Mary’s teams achieved national success. Storti was the men’s soccer sport administrator when they participated in the 2011 NCAA tournament, where they reached the elite eight. He served as the lead administrator for men’s rugby, contributing to their historic achievements by securing USA Rugby D1A (highest level) National Championships in 2014, 2015, 2016 (7s), and 2017.

Storti earned his master’s degree and bachelor’s degree in business administration from Saint Mary’s College.

