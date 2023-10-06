By U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Juan Valentin Manriquez, 21, of Antioch, was sentenced today to three years and eight months in prison for unlawful dealing in firearms, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

According to court documents, co-defendant Andrew Jace Larrabure-Tuma used Snapchat to advertise narcotics and guns for sale. Law enforcement used undercover officers and a confidential informant to buy guns from Tuma. Tuma of Sacramento was 19 years old and could not legally purchase a gun in the state of California. Tuma ultimately introduced the informant working for law enforcement to his gun supplier, Manriquez. During the course of the following month, Manriquez sold the informant nine guns in exchange for cash.

This case was the product of an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Sacramento Police Department, and the Western El Dorado Narcotics Enforcement Team. Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Lee prosecuted the case.

Tuma pleaded guilty to unlawful dealing and manufacturing firearms and was sentenced to three years and four months in prison.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.



USDOJ US Attrny Eastern District Nor Cal logo

