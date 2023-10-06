Serve on the Contra Costa County Public Law Library Board of Trustees

Applications due Oct. 27

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is seeking applicants for the Public Law Library Board of Trustees. The Board of Trustees was established pursuant to State law and County Ordinance to maintain a law library in Martinez and a branch library in Richmond.

The Board of Trustees is the governing body for the Law Library with the authority to determine personnel, fiscal, and administrative policies to fulfill the legal information needs of the community. County residents who are members of the State Bar and have an interest in public policy and library administration are encouraged to apply for this non-paid volunteer opportunity. The County Board of Supervisors will appoint to fill one vacancy for a one-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2024 and ending on Dec. 31, 2024. The Board of Trustees meets monthly for a midday meeting, time and date to be decided by the Board.

Application forms can be obtained from the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors by calling (925) 655-2000 or the application can be completed online by visiting the County website at https://www.contracosta.ca.gov/3418.

Applications should be returned to the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, County Administration Building, 1025 Escobar St., Martinez, CA 94553 no later than by 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

Applicants should plan to be available for public interviews to be conducted virtually via Zoom on Monday, November 13, 2023.

More information about the Contra Costa Public Law Library can be obtained by calling Carey Rowan at (925) 646-2783 or Carey.Rowan@LL.cccounty.us , or visiting the Law Library website at http://www.cccpllib.org.



CCC Public Law Library

