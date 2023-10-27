Kaiser Permanente only health plan in state to receive 5-star Overall Quality Rating by Covered California 

Members also rated KP 5 stars for their care and service experience

By Antonia Ehlers, PR and Media Relations, Kaiser Permanente Northern California

OAKLAND, Calif. Oct. 26, 2023 – Kaiser Permanente has the highest rated health plan in the state for overall quality and is also rated highest by members for care and service experience, according to the health plan ratings for 2024 by Covered California – the state’s health insurance marketplace under the Affordable Care Act.

Kaiser Permanente Northern California, combined with Kaiser Permanente Southern California, earned 5 stars, the highest possible rating for Covered California’s “Overall Quality” rating. The health plan was compared to approximately 200 plans nationwide, and Kaiser Permanente’s 5-star plan scored among the top plans in the country.

“Kaiser Permanente is a national leader in providing our members and patients with high-quality, compassionate care and service,” said Carrie Owen Plietz, FACHE, president of Kaiser Permanente’s Northern California region. “We take great pride in knowing that our own members and patients rated their experiences with Kaiser Permanente 5 stars – the highest of any health plan in the state.”

In addition to achieving a 5-star “Overall Quality” rating for quality, Kaiser Permanente received 5 stars for “Members’ Care Experience,” which is based on patient surveys asking about their recent experiences when visiting the doctor and getting medical care; “Getting the Right Care,” a measure of care that is given, comparing with the national standards for care and treatments proven to help patients; and “Plan Services for Members,” which analyzes a health plan’s efficiency, affordability, and management.

“Our physicians and staff are committed to delivering exceptional clinical care and world-class service to improve and maintain the health and well-being of our members and patients,” said Maria Ansari, MD, FACC, CEO and executive director of The Permanente Medical Group. “We keep our patient’s needs at the forefront of every decision, and our highly skilled physicians and care teams work collaboratively to consistently provide our patients with the personalized care they deserve.”

Kaiser Permanente is the only health plan in the state to receive 5 stars in every category. Kaiser Permanente is also the only health plan in the state to receive a 5-star “Overall Quality” rating in each of the last five years.

This is the latest of several accolades and awards for Kaiser Permanente Northern California. Most recently, Kaiser Permanente Northern California Medicare and commercial health plans were highest rated in California – and among the highest in the nation – for overall treatment, prevention and equity, and patient experience, according to the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) 2023 Health Plan Ratings. Kaiser Permanente Northern California hospitals have also been rated among the best in the nation for maternity care and treatment of stroke and heart failure patients.

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America’s leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.7 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health. For more information, go to about.kp.org



