Barbanica touts union endorsements in his County Supervisor bid

Source: Barbanica for Supervisor campaign

Antioch councilman, retired police lieutenant, only union member in the race adds United Steelworkers Local 326 to list

Antioch, CA – On Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, Mike Barbanica, candidate for Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors District 5, announced the endorsement of United Steelworkers Local 326. Barbanica comes from a long line of union workers, including his father and father-in-law who were Teamsters and his grandfather, uncles, and cousins who were members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW). Barbanica joined the Retail Clerks union (now known as United Food and Commercial Workers) at just 16 years old, and he is currently a member of the Teamsters.

United Steelworkers Local 326 is a local branch of America’s largest industrial union, with 1.2 million members and retirees. They are responsible for negotiating labor contracts, advocating for workers’ rights, and providing services and support to members such as grievance resolution and organizing.

“We are proud to endorse Teamster and Councilman Mike Barbanica for Contra Costa County Supervisor,” said Tyson Bagley, President of United Steelworkers Local 326. “As the son and grandson of union workers and a union member himself, we know that Mike has the right values and right experience to keep delivering for Contra Costa workers and their families. We trust that at the county level, he will prioritize growing good-paying union jobs and always fight to protect our workers and their rights.”

“I am honored to have earned the trust and endorsement of the United Steelworkers Local 326,” Barbanica said. “Growing up in a union family, and as a proud union member myself, I have always supported unions because I have seen firsthand how they improve lives and help working people reach their dreams. On the Board of Supervisors, I will continue to put working families first and that means fighting for greater health care access, more affordable housing, and keeping our community safe and secure.”

Barbanica is running for Contra Costa County Supervisorial District 5, which spans the north shore of Contra Costa County, including the cities of Hercules, Martinez, Pittsburg and portions of Antioch and the unincorporated communities of Alhambra Valley, Bay Point, Briones, Rodeo, Pacheco, Crockett, Tormey, Port Costa, Mt. View, Vine Hill, Reliez Valley, and Clyde.

Barbanica is a 21 year veteran of the Pittsburg Police Department, where he retired in 2007 as a police lieutenant and earned the Bronze Medal of Valor Award for his service. Barbanica and his team were credited by the police chief with bringing about a 20% decrease in crime. Barbanica and his wife Kristine are the owners of Blue Line Property Group where they help local families access affordable housing. In 2020, Barbanica, a Democrat, was elected to the Antioch City Council and currently represents District 2.

For more information on Mike Barbanica for Contra Costa County Supervisor, please visit www.mikebarbanica.com.

About Mike Barbanica

Democrat Mike Barbanica is a veteran of the Pittsburg Police Department, where he served 21 years and retired in 2007 as a police lieutenant. On the force, Mike ran a street level narcotic and crime unit that was credited with reducing crime by 23% in Pittsburg.

In 2020, Mike was elected to represent District 2 on the Antioch City Council where he’s been cracking down on dilapidated properties, improving public safety, and getting small businesses the funds they need to succeed.

Mike and his wife Kristine are the owners of Blue Line Property Group, where they help local families access affordable housing. Mike has received numerous awards for his teaching and coaching of others, including the California and Hawaii Region “Outstanding Brokerage of the Year” and the region’s “Broker of the Year.” He also authored an international bestselling book.

With over 20 years of experience protecting our community as a police officer and now an elected Councilmember with a thriving small business, Mike is running for Contra Costa Board of Supervisors to ensure Contra Costa County is a place where every family has equal opportunity to thrive and to use his experience to tackle the housing crisis, ensure we get serious about public safety, and build a stronger community for all who call Contra Costa County home.

Mike is also active in his community. He is a member of the Elk’s Club, the local Knights of Columbus, the Peace Officers Research Association of California, the National Association of Realtors, the Pittsburg Italian American Club, and other service organizations.

Mike and his wife Kristine raised their three children in the Antioch community and are grandparents to four grandchildren.