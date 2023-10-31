FDA warns consumers not to purchase or use certain eye drops due to risk of eye infection

Source: FDA

Adds Equate Hydration PF Lubricant Eye Drop 10 mL sold by Walmart to list

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is warning consumers not to purchase and to immediately stop using 26 over-the-counter eye drop products due to the potential risk of eye infections that could result in partial vision loss or blindness. Patients who have signs or symptoms of an eye infection after using these products should talk to their health care provider or seek medical care immediately. These products are marketed under the following brands:

CVS Health

Leader (Cardinal Health)

Rugby (Cardinal Health)

Rite Aid

Target Up & Up

Velocity Pharma

These products are intended to be sterile. Ophthalmic drug products pose a potential heightened risk of harm to users because drugs applied to the eyes bypass some of the body’s natural defenses.

FDA recommended the manufacturer of these products recall all lots on October 25, 2023, after agency investigators found insanitary conditions in the manufacturing facility and positive bacterial test results from environmental sampling of critical drug production areas in the facility. FDA also recommends consumers properly discard these products.

CVS, Rite Aid and Target are removing the products from their store shelves and websites. Products branded as Leader, Rugby and Velocity may still be available to purchase in stores and online and should not be purchased. Walmart is removing Equate Hydration PF Lubricant Eye Drop 10 mL from their store shelves and website.

FDA has not received any adverse event reports of eye infection associated with these products at this time. FDA encourages health care professionals and patients to report adverse events or quality problems with any medicine to FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program:

Complete and submit the report online at Medwatch; or

Download and complete the form, then submit it via fax at 1-800-FDA-0178.

Retailer/ Label Product Product Information CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (single pack) Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% w/v Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (twin pack) Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% w/v Lubricant Gel Drops 15 ml (single pack) Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 1% w/v Lubricant Gel Drops 15 ml (twin pack) Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 1% w/v Multi-Action Relief Drops 15 ml Polyvinyl Alcohol 0.5% w/v & Povidone 0.6% w/v & Tetrahydrozoline Hydrochloride 0.05% Eye Drops Lubricating Gel drops 10 ml Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% & Propylene Glycol 0.3% Eye Drops Lubricant Eye Drops 10 ml (single pack) Propylene Glycol Eye Drops 0.6% w/v Lubricant Eye Drops 10 ml (twin pack) Propylene Glycol Eye Drops 0.6% w/v Mild Moderate Lubricating Eye Drops 15 ml (single pack) Polyethylene Glycol 400 Eye Drop ‘0.25% w/v Rugby (Cardinal Health) Lubricating Tears Eye Drops 15 ml Hypromellose 2910-0.3% w/v & Dextran 70- 0.1% Eye Drops Polyvinyl Alcohol 1.4% Lubricating Eye Drops 15 ml Polyvinyl Alcohol Eye Drops 1.4% w/v Leader (Cardinal Health) Dry Eye Relief 10 ml Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% & Propylene Glycol 0.3% Eye Drops Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (single pack) Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% w/v Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (twin pack) Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% w/v Dry Eye Relief 15 ml Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 1% w/v Eye Irritation Relief 15 ml Polyvinyl Alcohol 0.5% w/v & Povidone 0.6% w/v & Tetrahydrozoline Hydrochloride 0.05% Eye Drops Rite Aid Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (twin pack) Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% w/v Lubricant Eye Drops 10 ml (twin pack) Propylene Glycol Eye Drops 0.6% w/v Gentle Lubricant Gel Eye Drops 15 ml Hypromellose 0.3%, Glycerin 0.2%, Dextran 70 0.1% Eye Drops Lubricant Gel Drops 15 ml Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 1% w/v Lubricating Gel Drops 10 ml Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% & Propylene Glycol 0.3% Eye Drops Multi-Action Relief Drops 15 ml Polyvinyl Alcohol 0.5% w/v & Povidone 0.6% w/v & Tetrahydrozoline Hydrochloride 0.05% Eye Drops Target Up&Up Dry Eye Relief Lubricant Eye Drops 30 ml Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% & Propylene Glycol 0.3% Eye Drops Up&Up Extreme Relief Dry Eye 15 ml (single pack) Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% & Propylene Glycol 0.3% Eye Drops Up&Up Extreme Relief Dry Eye 30 ml (twin pack) Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% w/v Velocity Pharma LLC Lubricant Eye Drop 10 ml (triple pack) Propylene Glycol Eye Drops 0.6% w/v Walmart Equate Hydration PF Lubricant Eye Drop 10 ml Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% & Propylene Glycol 0.3% Eye Drops



