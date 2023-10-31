Source: BART

Making way for new fare gates

Paper ticket holders will need to seek refund

By Bay Area Rapid Transit District

It is an end of an era.

Beginning November 30, 2023, paper tickets will no longer be accepted at BART. This change is occurring as BART begins to roll out new state of the art fare gates we have ordered which will not accept paper tickets and as Clipper prepares for the launch of the next generation of Clipper.

Paper tickets balances cannot be transferred onto a Clipper card. BART offers paper ticket refunds for tickets with a remaining value greater than $1.00. It can be multiple tickets that add up to $1 or more. Click here for directions to request a refund.

Pay By Phone

Clipper is now available through Apple Pay and Google Pay. Riders can get a new Clipper card on their phones for free (normally $3). Funds added using Apple Pay and Google Pay are immediately available for use.

Set up is easy and can be done on the spot or in advance while you are at home. Every rider needs their own digital card. For families travelling together, multiple cards can be added to an Apple phone, but users must turn off Express Transit mode to toggle between each card when tagging at the fare gate.

Next Generation Clipper

BART has moved to a Clipper-only fare payment system because the region has prioritized the use of Clipper as the Bay Area’s all-in-one transit card administered by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission. In calendar year 2024, the next generation of Clipper will be rolled out including open payment which provides the option to tag a credit/debit card at a BART fare gate, including Apple Pay or Google Pay, without setting up a card on your phone in advance. The next generation of Clipper also opens the door for new discount programs, promotions, and potentially fare capping for BART riders.

On Saturday, September 30, 2023, BART ceased the sale of magstripe paper tickets at SFO. Only Clipper cards are available at SFO vending machines and riders will continue to be encouraged to add a Clipper card to their phone for a card-free option.

BART began offering paper tickets at SFO in October 2022 in response to global supply chain issues impacting the region’s plastic card inventory. The region now has an adequate supply of cards and BART will eliminate the sale of all paper tickets. This includes the sale of red paper tickets at the Customer Service window at Lake Merritt Station for RTC applicants waiting for their Clipper card to arrive and paper tickets for group sales.

Riders are still able to use the paper tickets they already have on hand, including weekend promotion tickets, to enter and exit through most fare gates until November 30, 2023.

Refunds

Paper Ticket Refunds

Until November 30, 2023, riders with paper tickets will be able to add enough fare to a paper ticket to exit a station using cash at the Addfare machines located inside the paid area of each station.

You have 3 options for getting a refund:

A Station Agent can help process a ticket refund request. The agent will have you fill out a form and you will provide the agent with your ticket(s) and the agent will send it to BART Treasury. Treasury will mail you a check. This option helps you avoid paying for postage and is the most secure option. The refund may take 4-6 weeks to process. You can also visit the Customer Services Center at Lake Merritt Station to drop off tickets in a sealed envelope addressed to BART’s Treasury Department. Please include your name, phone number, and return address and note that you are seeking a refund of paper ticket(s) using this form. A receipt will be provided for dropping off your envelope. Mail the ticket(s) to BART’s Treasury Department. Include your name, phone number, and return address and note that you are seeking a refund of your paper ticket(s) due to BART’s elimination of paper ticket sales. Station Agents can also provide pre-addressed envelopes to Treasury. Due to observed delivery issues this is a less secure option. It is recommended that items of value be insured when selecting this option.

Mail it to:

BART Finance Department

2150 Webster, 9th floor, Oakland, CA 94612

Attention: Requests

BART’s Treasury Department will then process the refund. You will get a check in the mail at the address you provide. The check may take 4-6 weeks.

Tickets submitted for refund must have been purchased by cash or debit card. Tickets purchased with a credit card (there will be a small “c” on these near the magnetic stripe) will be credited back to the credit card which was used to purchase the ticket.

BART doesn’t offer cash refunds.

BART will also refund full unused paratransit ticket books.

Tickets purchased using pre-tax dollars/Commuter Checks are not refundable due to federal restrictions of the Commuter Check program

For more information, call the BART Treasury at (510) 464-6841.

Clipper Refunds:

Only registered Clipper cards, are available for refunds. Please contact Clipper Customer Service at 877.878.8883 to request a refund without cancelling your card.

Ticket Donations (“Tiny Tickets”)

Donations of tickets with unused value of less than $1 can be made to local non-profits. Check with your favorite non-profit or charity organization to see if it accepts these small value tickets. Former Tiny Ticket non-profit organizations can still submit these tickets for refund directly to BART Treasury.

Submit to:

Refunds, BART Treasury Department

2150 Webster St., 9th floor, Oakland, CA 94612

If you have a question, please call (510) 464-6841.

Replacement Tickets:

BART’s Treasury Department will no longer issue replacement tickets in order to reduce the use of tickets in the system. Due to increased Clipper Card use and the corresponding reduction in use of paper tickets, the Ticket Exchange Booth at 12th St Oakland City Center Station has been permanently closed.

Need help?

BART Customer Service is available to help riders with inquiries over the phone at (510)464-7133 or in person at Lake Merritt Station (concourse level).



BART paper-magstripe tickets

