Join us for a journey through the history of Mid-Century Modern Architecture in Antioch has been rescheduled for this Saturday, November 4th, 2023, at 9:30 AM. (See related article)

We will gather at the Antioch Historical Society Museum, 1500 West 4th Street, to embark on a fun and educational bus tour.

Discover the hidden gems and iconic landmarks that define the Mid-Century Modern era in Antioch.

Our knowledgeable guides will provide fascinating insights into the architectural styles, design principles, and cultural influences that shaped this period.

During the tour, you will have the opportunity to explore Mid-Century Modern commercial buildings and public spaces.

Marvel at the clean lines, innovative materials, and functional designs that epitomize this architectural movement.

Whether you are an architecture enthusiast, a history buff, or simply curious about the unique character of Mid-Century Modern design, this event is perfect for you.

Don’t miss out on this chance to immerse yourself in the captivating world of Mid-Century Modern Architecture in Antioch!



