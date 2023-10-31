Applications open for Antioch Small Business Façade Upgrade Program

Owners and tenants of the buildings on W. Second Street could benefit by the Antioch Small Business Façade Upgrade Program. Photo by Allen D. Payton

City and FORWARD to administer $450,000 from federal COVID funds to Antioch small businesses

For tenants and building owners

Applications for the City of Antioch Small Business Façade Upgrade Program are now open for small businesses within the City of Antioch. FORWARD, the trusted partner in program administration for local governments, has partnered with the City of Antioch to administer the Small Business Façade Upgrade Program. This program is designed to provide a façade upgrade reimbursement payment for eligible small businesses who have experienced a negative financial impact from the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The City of Antioch has allocated $450,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds through its Small Business Façade Upgrade Program to help Antioch small businesses alleviate the economic challenges faced by the COVID-19 pandemic, offering them much-needed assistance to maintain and repair their business’ façade.

“The City of Antioch is dedicated to investing in Antioch small businesses through its Façade Upgrade Program and in providing an easy application process for applicants,” said Kwame Reed, Acting Antioch City Manager. “This program further solidifies the City of Antioch’s continued partnership with FORWARD and the shared commitment to financially empower and assist the Antioch small business community.”

To be eligible for the program, Antioch small businesses must meet the eligibility criteria:

Must operate within Antioch City limits;

Must be located within a Qualified Census Tract 2023;

Must be a small business, not publicly traded;

Must have a current Antioch Business License (active or delinquent);

Can be a for-profit or non-profit organization;

Must NOT have an active Code Enforcement case;

Minimum of three years remaining on lease agreement;

Must have “ACTIVE” status with the California Secretary of State; and

All contract work conducted must abide by federal contract provisions for federal awards (2 C.F.R. § 200.327) and the City’s proposed Small Business Grant program and the Façade Upgrade Program shall be administered in compliance with those federal provisions.

The City of Antioch approved FORWARD as the program administrator contractor to assist with community outreach, application support, and screening for eligibility in a way that uses taxpayer dollars efficiently. Applicants can expect the following:

To apply though FORWARD’s online application portal, available in 68 languages

Access to application support available in multiple languages via phone, text and email

To meet geographic area requirements

To submit proof of active UBI, EIN, or ITIN; or proof of UEI or application in process

To submit proof of requested work and itemization of planned work

To present a recent pay stub, a completed W-9 form, and a copy of photo ID

“FORWARD is committed to strengthening our continued work with the City of Antioch through the Façade Upgrade Program,” said Adnan Mahmud, CEO of FORWARD Platform. “Our team has worked closely with the City of Antioch to continue to assist the small businesses of Antioch by ensuring that the application process is equitable, secure, and accessible.”

Antioch small businesses who meet eligibility requirements are encouraged to learn more and apply at: forwardplatform.com/city-of-antioch-small-business-programs/

