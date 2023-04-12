Antioch Council to deal with police officers association lawsuit, receive acting chief’s update during Tuesday meeting

6 more officers to be added to the force tomorrow; only 44 positions in service out of 115 authorized

Auto thefts up 85.7%, burglaries increased a 62.5% and robberies up 47.2% compared to last year

By Allen D. Payton

During next Tuesday’s closed session portion of their meeting the Antioch City Council will receive information on a lawsuit by the Antioch Police Officers Association (APOA) and will receive a report from Acting Chief Vigil on police department staffing and activities.

The presentation is in response to District 2 Councilman Mike Barbanica’s request and following discussion during the council’s September 12th meeting of hiring retired officers to supplement the currently depleted ranks of police force. That’s due to 16 unfilled positions and the 51 officers on leave mainly from the two police scandals and investigations.

“The chief will provide a presentation so we can make a determination if we want to hire retired officers,” Barbanica shared. “Tamisha supported having the presentation, as well.”

On the closed session agenda, the council will deal with, “Significant exposure to litigation pursuant to California Government Code section 54956.9(d)(2): Antioch Police Officers Association v. City of Antioch et al., Superior Court of the State of California, Contra Costa County, Case No. N23-1629.”

Attempts to reach APOA attorney Mike Rains for details of the lawsuit were unsuccessful prior to publication time.

Acting Police Chief’s Update

The council will also receive a report from Acting Police Chief Joe Vigil about the department staffing and activities. The report shows there are currently 115 authorized positions, 95 of those positions are filled, but only 44 are positions are in service, 31 officers are assigned to patrol. The department is averaging over 100 calls per shift, on a modified work schedule with seven officers assigned to investigations who are averaging a case load of just over 300 cases, and seven detectives are doing all filing and follow up.

His report also shows the latest Part I Crime statistics comparing this year to last year, of a 33.3% increase in homicides, 62.5% increase in burglaries, robberies up 47.2% and theft increased 19.4%. The report also offers some good news showing a 57.1% decrease in arson, rapes down 25.8% and aggravated assaults decreased by 18.2%. Overall Part I Crime increased by 31.09%.

Recently, Vigil shared that there are currently 12 recruits in the academy and six officers will be given their oaths of office during a ceremony earlier in the day on Tuesday.

The closed session begins at 6:00 p.m. and the regular meeting begins at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Antioch City Hall, 200 H Street. The meeting can be viewed on Comcast Cable Channel 24, AT&T U-verse Channel 99 or live stream on the City’s website. Those who wish to speak during public comments must attend in person. See complete meeting agenda, here.

APD Crime Comparison 2022-2023





APOA vs City of Antioch

