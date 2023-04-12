Antioch nanny charged with possession, distribution of child porn

Michelle Hidalgo in a post on her Facebook page on October 26, 2022.

Result of effort by countywide task force; held on $700,000 bail

By Ted Asregadoo, PIO, Contra Costa County Office of the District Attorney

A 28-year-old resident of Antioch was charged today in a seven-count felony complaint by the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office for the production and distribution of child pornography.

Michelle Nicole Hidalgo was arrested on Friday, September 22, 2023, by the Contra Costa County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Officers served Hidalgo with a search warrant at her home and seized equipment used in the production and distribution of pornographic images of minors. The search of Hidalgo’s home and her arrest came after task force members were notified by a social media company on September 21st that child sexual abuse materials (CSAM) of a small child were being shared on their platform.

At the time of her arrest in Antioch, Hidalgo was working part-time as a nanny for the victim’s family.

Hidalgo remains in the custody of the Contra Costa County Sheriff and her bail has been set at $700,000. She will make her first court appearance on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, in Martinez.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Hidalgo is 5’3”, 250 lbs. and Hispanic and born on born on December 23, 1994 and is being held in the Martinez Detention Facility on $800,000 bail. Her Facebook profile shows she lives in Antioch and is from Pacifica, CA where she studied at Terra Nova High School.

The case is being prosecuted by the Sexual Assault Unit of the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office. It was investigated by the Contra Costa County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, in which detectives and investigators from the Walnut Creek, Concord, Pleasant Hill, Brentwood, Pittsburg, San Ramon, Danville, Oakley, and Moraga Police Departments, the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, United States Secret Service, Homeland Security Investigations, and Inspectors from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office participate on the task force.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Senior Inspector Darryl Holcombe, dholcombe@contracostada.org.

Case information: | The People of the State of California v. Hidalgo, Michelle Nicole

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Michelle Nicole Hidalgo FB

