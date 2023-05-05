Morris outduels Foulger for mid-week Clash win at Antioch Speedway

Troy Morris III #07 won a three-car battle for the victory in the IMCA Modified Main Event. Photo by Katrina Kniss

By Candice Martin, DCRR Racing Media

Antioch, CA…May 3…Troy Morris III scored the win in the 25 lap IMCA Modified Main Event Wednesday night at Antioch Speedway. This was the opening round of the five race Central California Clash, and the win for the Bakersfield driver paid $1,000.

Reigning IMCA State champion Jim Pettit II of Prunedale motored into the lead at the start ahead of Troy Foulger of Martinez. The race had multiple caution flags during the first 10 laps with Pettit leading Foulger up to that point. Morris moved up to battle Clark Guglielmoni of Vacaville for third on Lap 10. A low pass in Turn 4 on Lap 13 put Morris into third, and he soon joined the battle between Pettit and Foulger for first.

An outside pass on the back stretch on Lap 18 moved Morris around both Pettit and Foulger with Foulger going low in Turn 4 to take second. A yellow flag waved on Lap 23. However, Morris kept his poise and withstood a serious challenge down the front stretch to hold off Foulger for the win. Pettit settled for third ahead of Gugliemoni and Bobby Hogge IV of Salinas.

Jerry Flippo #42f scored a thrilling win in the IMCA Stock Car feature race. Photo by Katrina Kniss

Jerry Flippo of Bakersfield won the 25 lap IMCA Stock Car Main Event aboard the Les Friend owned entry. Martinez’s Troy Foulger set the early pace ahead of Flippo and Anthony Slaney of Martinez. They ran in that order through the first 12 laps before Raymond Noland of Porterville rolled his car in Turn 2. He was not injured.

Foulger continued to set the pace on the restart, but he got sideways exiting Turn 4 on Lap 18. Flippo gathered the momentum on the inside and passed him at the line to take the lead. Foulger made a couple of big attempts on the inside through Turns 3 and 4 to get by, but Flippo kept holding him back. By that point, Rick Diaz of Los Banos had moved into third.

On the final lap, Foulger made a very aggressive inside move in Turn 3 and drifted up high in Turn 4 with the lead. Undaunted, Flippo ducked to the inside and beat Foulger back to the line for the victory. Diaz settled for third ahead of Fred Ryland of Brentwood and Slaney.

Reigning Clash champion Tyler Bannister #51 won the IMCA Sport Modified Main Event. Photo by Katrina Kniss

Reigning Clash champion Tyler Bannister of Bakersfield won the 25 lap IMCA Sport Modified Main Event. Les Friend of Galt led a lap before Antioch’s Joseph Pato gained advantage. Following a yellow flag after two laps, Bannister took the lead. Jason Ryan Jr of Oakley moved into third on Lap 4. Mallet took second on a Lap 16 restart and held the spot until being involved in a three-car tangle in Turn 1 on Lap 22. Bannister led Kenny Shrader of Pacheco on the restart, and they finished that way with Ryan settling for third ahead of Trevor Clymens of Brentwood and Aaron Farrell of Atascadero.

Racing continues on Saturday night with the Wingless Spec Sprints kicking off their season with a special Memorial Lap for long time division supporter Rick Panfili. Also in action will be the Pacific Coast General Engineering Hobby Stocks, Super Stocks, Delta Dwarf Cars and Print Club Mini Stocks. For further information, go to www.antiochspeedway.com.

Antioch Speedway Race Results

IMCA Modifieds

Heat Winners (10 laps)-Jake Pike, Nick DeCarlo, Josh Combs. B Main (12 laps)-Anthony Slaney, Austin Kiefer, Paul Guglielmoni. Main Event (25 laps)-Troy Morris III, Troy Foulger, Jim Pettit II, Clark Guglielmoni, Bobby Hogge IV, Nick DeCarlo, Paul Stone, Jake Pike, Josh Combs, Cody Burke.

IMCA Sport Modifieds

Heat Winners (10 laps)-Timmy Crews, Jacob Mallet Jr. Main Event (25 laps)-Tyler Bannister, Kenny Shrader, Jason Ryan Jr, Trevor Clymens, Aaron Farrell, Mark Garner, Fred Ryland, Les Friend, Chuck Golden, Jacob Mallet Jr.

IMCA Stock Cars

Heat Winners (10 laps)-Rick Diaz, Anthony Slaney. Main Event (25 laps)-Jerry Flippo, Troy Foulger, Rick Diaz, Fred Ryland, Anthony Slaney, Travis Dutra, Kevin Roberts, Steve Stone, Kenneth Robles, Jason Robles.



