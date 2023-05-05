See The Curtis Family C-Notes at Yoshi’s Mother’s Day night Sunday, May 14

The San Francisco/Bay Area First Family of Song

Where music is more than just a family affair

Of America’s Got Talent and JCPenney TV commercial fame!

DOORS OPEN: 6:30PM SHOW: 7:00PM

Tickets: $35 General Admission. $69 Premier Seating & Early Entry at 6:00 p.m. – available at THE CURTIS FAMILY C-NOTES – 2023-05-14 – – Yoshi’s – Oakland CA (yoshis.com)

As seen on TV, television commercials and shows like, America’s Got Talent, known to the world as The Curtis Family C-notes, a family band, where music is more than just a family affair, it’s a way of life, with the mother, father, and their five children (Mama C, Papa C, Zahara, Nile, Isis, Kiki and Phoenix). Papa C aka Maestro Curtis, a seasoned veteran in the music industry has produced and performed with icons like Maurice White (Earth, Wind and Fire), played with the Count Basie and Duke Ellington orchestra, to name a few. His wife, Nola Curtis aka Mama C, a seasoned performer in her own right, has made her mark as a vocalist and professional figure skater. Along with their five children have become known as a multitalented gifted band of seven.

The family recently released their debut album, “Awaken”, that was submitted in the first round of voting to the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (NARAS) by Grammy music director, Larry Batiste, for consideration for Best R&B album of the year. The San Francisco Standard sponsored their CD release party, where Mayor London Breed, community leaders, music industry legends like Lenny Williams of Tower of Power and others were in attendance, in fact, the Mayor MC’ed the introduction of the family that night.

Source: YouTube video screenshot

The Curtis Family members are committed community activists who focus on helping seniors, youth and the homeless. The Family has performed for the Golden State Warriors, the San Francisco Giants, America’s Got Talent and for political leaders and dignitaries from around the world. The Curtis Family has the distinction of being dubbed “The San Francisco/Bay Area First Family of Song”. The band was sought out by one of the biggest retail giants in the country, JCPenney, to make a 2021 Christmas Holiday commercial which aired for weeks, both nationally and internationally singing “Joy, Comfort and Peace”. At present the family is being vetted for their own television sitcom by major network and film producers. (See video slide show of some of their work)

Maestro Curtis PhD, and his wife Nola are proud faculty members of the San Francisco Community Music Center where all 5 of their children are also students; they all take pride in being a part of an institution that ensures high quality music education that is accessible to people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities, regardless of financial means. (www.sfcmc.org mission statement excerpt)

For more information on this family and its members: www.thecurtisfamilycnotes.com

Yoshi’s is located at 510 Embarcadero West in Oakland. For more information visit www.yoshis.com or call (510) 238-9200

