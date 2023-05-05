Kaiser Permanente Antioch Medical Center receives top patient safety rating again

Source: Kaiser Permanente

By Antonia Ehlers, PR & Media Relations, Kaiser Permanente Northern California

The Leapfrog Group’s biannual safety report gives an “A” for limiting patient injuries, reducing medical errors, and preventing infections

The Leapfrog Group recognized Kaiser Permanente Antioch Medical Center with a top score of “A” in its biannual Hospital Safety Grades report. After reviewing hospital clinical performance, The Leapfrog Group assigned letter grades to nearly 3,000 hospitals throughout the United States. The Kaiser Medical Center on Sand Creek Road in Antioch received the same top rating for Fall 2022.

Hospitals received grades based on approximately two dozen measures that analyze patient injuries, medical and medication errors, and infections. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

This spring, 17 Kaiser Permanente hospitals in Northern California received “A” scores including: Antioch, Walnut Creek, Fremont, Fresno, Manteca, Modesto, Oakland, Richmond, Roseville, San Francisco, San Leandro, San Rafael, Santa Clara, Santa Rosa, South San Francisco, Vacaville and Vallejo. Additionally, Kaiser Permanente hospitals in Redwood City, Sacramento, and San Jose received “B” scores.

More than 80% of Kaiser Permanente Northern California (17 of 21) hospitals received an “A” grade. In California overall, only 34% of the state’s hospitals earned the top grade.

“Patient safety is at the heart of everything we do,” said Chris Boyd, senior vice president and area manager of Kaiser Permanente’s Diablo Service Area. “We are honored to be recognized as a leader in patient safety, and we are incredibly proud of our health care professionals who make a difference every day.”

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit run by employers and other large purchasers of health benefits, released its Hospital Safety Gradesafter examining publicly available data on patient injuries, medical and medication errors and infections at U.S. hospitals. The report includes data collected by national health care organizations, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Scores are calculated based on more than two dozen publicly available measures, and hospitals are then assigned A, B, C, D or F grades for their safety records. The grades are released as a free resource to help patients and their families make informed health care decisions.

“Recognitions like this speak to our commitment to safety,” said Sharon Mowat, MD, physician in chief of the Antioch Medical Center. “Our goal is to provide excellent, compassionate patient care of the highest quality and safety to every patient, every day.”

Kaiser Permanente is one of America’s leading integrated health care providers and serves more than 12.6 million members. Nationally, 29 of 39 Kaiser Permanente hospitals, nearly 75% percent, received a Leapfrog Safety “A” grade. In contrast, less than 30% of the nation’s hospitals received an “A” rating.

For more information and a complete list of the hospital safety grades, visit Leapfrog.

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America’s leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.6 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health. For more information, go to about.kp.org.



Antioch Kaiser Permanente wide





Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade A Spring 2023

