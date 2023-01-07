With help of drones police arrest man for weapons violations in Antioch

By Antioch Police Department

You can run but you can’t hide!

On January 3rd, in the late-night hours, officers received a call regarding a suspicious vehicle on Oakley Road. When officers arrived, they observed the pictured firearm in the vehicle. The occupant ran from the vehicle.

Officer’s Downie and Fachner immediately deployed their Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (drones) and located the suspect hiding nearby. Having an eye in the sky is invaluable with the work we do. Not only did it assist in locating the suspect, but it helped guide officers to the suspects location safely.

He was taken into custody safely and was arrested for weapons violations and trying to evade arrest. We are proud of our officers and their ability to resolve this as safely as possible for them, the community, and the suspect. Also, our highly trained dispatchers did a wonderful job communicating during this rapidly evolving incident.



Share this:



Drone used in arrest & officer operating drone during search for suspect 010323 APD





gun & magazine 010323 APD

