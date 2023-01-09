«

Free sandbags for Antioch residents

The City’s sandbag distribution site is up and running. Located at the City’s corporation yard at 1201 W 4th Street (Please enter from N Street). The station is located just before the chain link gate on the right-hand side and is stocked with bags, shovels, and a sand funnel.

The Sandbag Station is a 24-hour self-serve station and is free to residents while supplies last.

To report flooding:

▪️ Monday – Friday, 7 AM – 4 PM, call (925)779-6950

▪️ After Hours, please call Non-Emergency Police Services at (925)778-2441

