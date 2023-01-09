Free sandbags for Antioch residents
The City’s sandbag distribution site is up and running. Located at the City’s corporation yard at 1201 W 4th Street (Please enter from N Street). The station is located just before the chain link gate on the right-hand side and is stocked with bags, shovels, and a sand funnel.
The Sandbag Station is a 24-hour self-serve station and is free to residents while supplies last.
To report flooding:
▪️ Monday – Friday, 7 AM – 4 PM, call (925)779-6950
▪️ After Hours, please call Non-Emergency Police Services at (925)778-2441
the attachments to this post:
Free Sandbags for Antioch Residents