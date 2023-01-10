Washington, D.C. – U.S. House of Representatives’ Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries announced today that the Democratic Caucus affirmed his nominations to the House Committee on Ethics for the 118th Congress. They will serve under the leadership of Ranking Member Susan Wild of Pennsylvania.

“Today, I am honored to appoint Reps. Veronica Escobar, Mark DeSaulnier, Deborah Ross and Glenn Ivey to the House Committee on Ethics. These Members have each shown a steadfast commitment to good governance and they exemplify our Democratic values of integrity, transparency and accountability. Under the leadership of Ranking Member Susan Wild, these Members will protect the sanctity of the People’s House and ensure that our elected officials uphold the highest ethical standards.

I look forward to working with Representatives Wild, Escobar, DeSaulnier, Ross and Ivey to put People Over Politics and I thank them for their service on this important committee.”

DeSaulnier represents California’s 10th District in the House of Representatives which includes most of Contra Costa County including portions of Antioch.



