State Senator Glazer announces new District Coordinator

Concord Councilman Dominic Aliano

SACRAMENTO – Senator Steve Glazer, D-Contra Costa who represents the 7th State Senate District, announced this week that he has hired Concord City Council Member Dominic Aliano as his new District Coordinator.

“I’m excited to bring Dominic on board to lead our District office,” Senator Glazer said. “Dominic has a strong background in delivering on the needs of local constituents. And he brings a personal history to my Senate District, having been raised in Concord and serving their residents on the City Council.”

Aliano will begin on January 9. He replaces George Escutia, who served under Senator Glazer since 2015, the last three and a half years as district director.

Since 2015, Aliano has served as district representative for two Contra Costa County supervisors – Karen Mitchoff and Federal Glover. His work included economic development, sustainability, environmental health and zoning and code enforcement.

Aliano has also worked in a variety of leadership positions. He has served on Concord’s City Council since December 2018, including as mayor; on the Boards of Directors for the Monument Crisis Center, Todos Santos Business Association and Support4Recovery; and as a Planning Commissioner for the City of Concord.

Aliano graduated in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in political science from Whitworth University in Spokane, Washington.

The 7th District is comprised of the following cities: Antioch, Brentwood, Pittsburg, Oakley, Clayton, Concord, Danville, Lafayette, Martinez, Moraga, Orinda, Pleasant Hill, San Ramon, Walnut Creek in Contra Costa County and Dublin, Livermore and Pleasanton in Alameda County.



Dominic Aliano CCC photo

