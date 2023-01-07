By Velma Wilson

The Parent Teacher Association (PTA) was founded by three women Selena Sloan Butler, Phoebe Apperson Hearst, and Alice McLellan Birney to whom were women of vision and passion. They refused to accept the status quo 125 years ago, and so we must consider, what really would they think of our work today? PTA prides itself on being a powerful voice for all children, a relevant resource for families and communities, and a strong advocate for public education.

Thirty-second District PTA serves all of Contra Costa County, and on February 17, 2023, the PTA will be celebrating its 126th Founder’s Day at Lone Tree Golf & Event Center. Our special guest in attendance will be the National PTA President, Mrs. Anna King and California State President, Mrs. Carol Green in addition to a host of dignitaries as we celebrate and award scholarships and Honorary Service Awards to PTA leaders and community members who model PTA’s mission of advocacy for children and education.

For information and tickets visit PTA.one/FD23.



PTA Founder’s Day flier

