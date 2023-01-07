«
»

PTA to celebrate 126th Founder’s Day Feb. 17

By Velma Wilson

The Parent Teacher Association (PTA) was founded by three women Selena Sloan Butler, Phoebe Apperson Hearst, and Alice McLellan Birney to whom were women of vision and passion. They refused to accept the status quo 125 years ago, and so we must consider, what really would they think of our work today? PTA prides itself on being a powerful voice for all children, a relevant resource for families and communities, and a strong advocate for public education.

Thirty-second District PTA serves all of Contra Costa County, and on February 17, 2023, the PTA will be celebrating its 126th Founder’s Day at Lone Tree Golf & Event Center. Our special guest in attendance will be the National PTA President, Mrs. Anna King and California State President, Mrs. Carol Green in addition to a host of dignitaries as we celebrate and award scholarships and Honorary Service Awards to PTA leaders and community members who model PTA’s mission of advocacy for children and education.

For information and tickets visit PTA.one/FD23.

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter

the attachments to this post:


PTA Founder’s Day flier


This entry was posted on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 at 1:35 pm and is filed under Education. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply

noncreativity-propitiable