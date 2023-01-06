2022 annual Antioch award nominations now open

Due Feb. 10

At 6 pm on Friday March 24, 2023, the Antioch Chamber of Commerce will host our annual awards Gala and be Antioch’s 2022 Citizens of the Year, Businesses of the Year, Non-Profit of the Year and Youth of the Year. The Chamber is pleased to open nominations for 2022 in the following categories:

– Citizen of the Year – Most Impact

– Citizen of the Year – Lifetime Achievement

– Small Business of the Year

– Large Business of the Year

– Non-profit of the Year

– Youth of the Year

Nomination forms must be completed and received by the Antioch Chamber of Commerce no later than 5 pm on Friday, February 10, 2023.

Please return forms to the Antioch Chamber of Commerce office at 101 H St. #4 or by email to frondeskadmin@antiochchamber.com.

For additional information please call 925.757.1800

Click Here to Download the forms

Or DOWNLOAD THE NOMINATION FORMS BELOW:

Download Large Business of the Year Nomination Form

Download Small Business of the Year Nomination Form

Download Citizen of the Year Nomination Form – Most Impact

Download Citizen of the Year Nomination Form – Lifetime

Download Non-Profit of the Year Nomination Form

Download Youth of the Year Nomination Form



