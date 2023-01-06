2022 annual Antioch award nominations now open
Due Feb. 10
At 6 pm on Friday March 24, 2023, the Antioch Chamber of Commerce will host our annual awards Gala and be Antioch’s 2022 Citizens of the Year, Businesses of the Year, Non-Profit of the Year and Youth of the Year. The Chamber is pleased to open nominations for 2022 in the following categories:
– Citizen of the Year – Most Impact
– Citizen of the Year – Lifetime Achievement
– Small Business of the Year
– Large Business of the Year
– Non-profit of the Year
– Youth of the Year
Nomination forms must be completed and received by the Antioch Chamber of Commerce no later than 5 pm on Friday, February 10, 2023.
Please return forms to the Antioch Chamber of Commerce office at 101 H St. #4 or by email to frondeskadmin@antiochchamber.com.
For additional information please call 925.757.1800
Click Here to Download the forms
Or DOWNLOAD THE NOMINATION FORMS BELOW:
Download Large Business of the Year Nomination Form
Download Small Business of the Year Nomination Form
Download Citizen of the Year Nomination Form – Most Impact
Download Citizen of the Year Nomination Form – Lifetime
Download Non-Profit of the Year Nomination Form
Download Youth of the Year Nomination Form
