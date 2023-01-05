Duoro River cruise

Please join the Antioch Chamber of Commerce in experiencing Portugal and the Duoro River on the MS Emerald Radiance, October 4-14, 2023. Portugal Trip brochure

FREE AIRFARE when booked and deposited by January 31, 20223

What a great Valentine’s Day gift this would be. A small $400.00pp deposit holds your accommodations and FREE Airfare. The FREE Airfare has been extended to 1/31/23 for The Antioch Chamber Trip.

Contact: Tammy Larsen at Almost There Travel 506 W 2nd Street, Antioch 925-238-0001 paradice95@comcast.net



Share this:



Portugal trip 1





Portugal trip 2





Portugal Trip brochure





Portugal trip cover book by 1-31-23

