Travel with the Antioch Chamber to Portugal – free airfare if booked by Jan. 31

Duoro River cruise

Please join the Antioch Chamber of Commerce in experiencing Portugal and the Duoro River on the MS Emerald Radiance, October 4-14, 2023. Portugal Trip brochure

FREE AIRFARE when booked and deposited by January 31, 20223

What a great Valentine’s Day gift this would be. A small $400.00pp deposit holds your accommodations and FREE Airfare. The FREE Airfare has been extended to 1/31/23 for The Antioch Chamber Trip.

Contact: Tammy Larsen at Almost There Travel   506 W 2nd Street, Antioch  925-238-0001  paradice95@comcast.net

 

