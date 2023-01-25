San Francisco Magician and Balloon Twister Perry Yan brings his entertaining act to the Antioch Library on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.

His Magic Show has been time tested through thousands of performances at schools, company events, kids’ birthday parties and more! His show is designed to engage both kids and adults, includes clean comedy and audience participation and offers visual and astonishing magic throughout. Perry’s Magic Show will have the kids AND adults entertained from start to finish!

The library is located at 501 W. 18th Street.



Magician Perry Yan at Antioch Library 1-25-23

