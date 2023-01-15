«
Travis Credit Union breaks ground on new Antioch branch building

CEO Kevin Miller speaks in front of a rendering of Travis Credit Union’s new Hillcrest Avenue branch during the groundbreaking ceremony on Dec. 14, 2022. Photos: TCU

On December 14, Travis Credit Union was joined by the Antioch Chamber of Commerce for the groundbreaking ceremony at the future site of its Hillcrest Avenue Branch in Antioch. The new branch is set to open in late summer.

This 3,500-square-foot building will also provide space for financial education workshops, community-focused business development programs, and an opportunity to continue changing lives and lifting up communities through financial wellness.

TCU VP, Retail Sales and Service Jennifer Victor, Branch Manager Marivel Branco and CEO Kevin Miller are joined by Antioch Chamber CEO Daniel Sohn and Board Chair Ana Walker for the groundbreaking of the new branch.

The new branch will be located at 3500 Hillcrest Avenue just east of the Hillcrest Professional Center, and the Chevron and ARCO gas stations.

Currently, Travis Credit Union is the twelfth largest credit union in California, with 230,502 members and more than $4.7 billion in assets. Travis Credit Union is recognized as a Forbes 2019, 2020, and 2021 Best-in-State Credit Union.

Marivel Branco (TCU branch manager), CEO Kevin Miller with Antioch Chamber reps


CEO Kevin Miller groundbreaking


