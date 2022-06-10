Two Antioch School Board trustees to take oaths of office tonight

Re-elected Rocha and newcomer Lathan

Hernandez requests $1,200 to participate in Latino officials’ water policy program

By Allen D. Payton

The winners of the Areas 2 and 5 Antioch School Board races in the November election will be given their oaths of office, tonight, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Re-elected Trustee Mary Rocha who will know represent Area 5 and new Trustee Dr. Jaguanana “Jag” Lathan, who ran unopposed in Area 2 will be sworn in at 6:20 p.m. in the District Office Board Room at 510 G Street in Antioch.

That will be followed by a Closed Session at 6:45 p.m. and the regular meeting at 7:00 p.m. During the regular meeting the board will choose a new president and vice president for the coming year. The board will also vote to elect one of their members as Liaison to the Contra Costa County School Boards Association.

Hernandez Requests Funds to Attend Latino Officials Water Conference

Among the various items for possible action, at the request of Area 1 Trustee Antonio Hernandez, under Item 11.A. the board will consider a one-time increase of $1,200 to his Board Trustee Training Allocation budget. It’s to cover the costs for Hernandez to participate in the WELL UnTapped Fellowship Program, a water policy program for Latino elected officials. Hernandez was selected as part of the 2023 cohort.

According to the organization’s website, latinosforwater.org, “Water Education for Latino Leaders (WELL) was founded in 2012 with the goal of strengthening the voice of local Latino leaders, ensuring they have context for and participation in water policy decisions.”

The website also explains, “WELL UnTapped is a selective, six-month program for local elected leaders aimed at helping participants make an impact on California water policy while addressing individual community water challenges.”

As a councilmember in 2019, Mayor Lamar Thorpe attended the WELL UnTapped fellowship academy in Los Angeles. In a Jan.11, 2019 post on is official Facebook page, he posted a video and wrote, “Road trip! Headed to WELL UnTapped in LA for first fellowship academy weekend. Join me! Let’s talk about AGUA! Stopped at Caistaic Lake 1 of 3 terminals branches of the Cal Water Aqueduct, which starts in East County. This is it where Delta water ends up!”

WELL’s 11th Annual Statewide Conference will be held March 31 and April 1, 2023, at the Aritel Plaza Hotel & Conference Center in Van Nuys, CA.

When asked about Hernandez’s request Rocha responded, “I am bringing that up. The big funder of WELLS is the Southern California water company that is always after our water. Of the cohort composition, 14 are mayors or city council members, he is only one of three school board members and the only one from the north. I attended two of their workshops when I was an elected council member. WELL paid for it.”

She agreed that it’s appropriate for a council member to participate and attend as water is an issue city councils deal with responding, “Exactly.”

“I will be questioning his request since he is already over his budget of $3,000 a year,” Rocha added.

Rocha is correct as one of the WELL Associate Members who have contributed $10,000 to $25,000 annually to the organization is The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California which is a big supporter of the Delta tunnel (Conveyance project) that will move water from Northern California to the south.

See the complete meeting agenda. The meeting can also be viewed on the District’s YouTube Channel.



Share this:



Mary Rocha & Dr. Jaguanana “Jag” Lathan

