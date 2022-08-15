Antioch Elections Update: 3 run in City Council District 1, 5 in District 4, 2 run in School Board Area 5, only 1 candidate in new Area 2

Get to know school board trustee-elect Dr. Jag Lathan

By Allen D. Payton

The list of candidates for two seats on the Antioch City Council and Antioch School Board for the November elections finalized on Friday. Three incumbents, Councilwomen Tamisha Torres-Walker in District 1 and Monica Wilson in District 4, and Trustee Mary Rocha in the new Area 5 will run for re-election with each facing challengers. Only one person filed to run in the new school board Trustee Area 2, Dr. Jaguanana “Jag” Lathan. As previously reported, current trustee and Antioch City Clerk Ellie Householder is not running for re-election to the school board and can’t as she moved into Area 1 sometime in the past two years.

Council District 1

In City Council District 1 incumbent Tamisha Torres-Walker will again face former Antioch councilwoman and school board trustee Joy Motts, as well as former school board trustee Diane Gibson-Gray. Two other candidates didn’t file their nomination papers by the 5:00 p.m. deadline on Friday, August 12, including 2020 mayoral candidate Gabriel Makinano and Gregory Stornetta.

Stornetta responded to an inquiry writing, “I did pull papers, however, have decided not to file. I may pursue a run come next term, just felt that I needed more time to prepare, interact with the community, etc. if there is a possibility that I may win, I want to be sure that I’m fully prepared to take on the role.”

Council District 4

After voting for a gerrymandered redistricting map that moved current District 3 Councilwoman Lori Ogorchock into District 4, incumbent Monica Wilson will face her council colleague, plus one of her 2020 opponents and two other challengers in an effort to be re-elected for a fourth term.

Former Antioch Police Crime Prevention Commission Chair and 2020 council candidate Sandra White, retired Richmond Police Lt. Shawn Pickett and former Antioch Police Crime Prevention Commissioner and real estate broker Michael Gadams.

Area 5 Trustee Rocha Faces One Challenger

According to the County Elections Candidate List issued Friday night, incumbent Antioch School Board Trustee Mary Rocha will be running for re-election facing one challenger, Dominique King. According to her campaign website she is an Antioch Parks and Recreation Commissioner and a member of the Antioch Middle School Site Council.

New Area 3 Trustee-Elect Dr. Jag Lathan

Because no other candidate filed to run for school board in the new Area 3 following the district’s redistricting process finalized earlier, this year, Dr. Jag Lathan automatically wins. Although there is no current incumbvnt

In a post on her campaign Facebook page on Wednesday, August 11 Lathan wrote, “It’s official! After working in public education for over 20 years I have decided to throw my hat in the ring and run for a seat on the Antioch Unified School Board. Kids educations and futures are important to me. I know firsthand when students experience an excellent TK-12 education their lives change for the better. I am super excited and hopeful you will take this ride with me! Donations and volunteers needed and appreciated. Elections November 8, 2022. See the link below for more information about my campaign. https://www.drjagforausd.com/”

Lathan’s campaign was about equity and impact, “ensuring all students have access, opportunities, and supports to thrive in school” and to “empower teachers, administrators, and support staff to make transformational changes.”

According to her LinkedIn profile Lathan worked last year for nine months for the Alameda County Office of Education as Acting Chief of Learning and Accountability (Chief Academic Officer) and for six years prior to that for the San Diego County Office of Education as Executive Director, Equity and Executive Leadership Coach. From Sept. 2018 through May 2019, she was a Leading for Equity Fellow of the National Equity Project.

According to her campaign website, Lathan currently works as the Chief Executive Officer of New Generation Equity and founder of Amara Leaders, a nonprofit organization.

According to the New Generation Equity website the company “partners with organizations and leaders to strengthen their diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging efforts with effective planning and implementation strategies. These actions bring people and organizations closer to the liberated systems they dare to dream.”

According to the Amara Leaders website, the organization is “dedicated to advancing the exceptional leadership of Black women across industries. Together, with our allies, we support Black women to lead at our greatest level of impact so that everyone benefits from the diversity of perspective and our daring leadership.”

More details will be provided about each candidate running in the city council and school board races over the next few weeks.



