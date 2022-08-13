FaithPrep California opens enrollment for online Christian school program serving grades K-12

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Aug. 12, 2022 /Christian Newswire/ — Enrollment is now open for the 2022-23 school year at FaithPrep California, a new private online learning option for students in grades K-12.

FaithPrep California is a program of the Rock Academy in partnership with Faith Academics, a Tampa-based education company, and Stride, Inc., the leading provider of digital learning products and services across the country. The full-time program will offer California families a unique school experience that is online, faith-based, and life-focused.

The FaithPrep education model offers a world-class online learning platform that utilizes award-winning curriculum taught by licensed Christian teachers. Students are provided the tools, resources, and support needed for success in a virtual school environment. The program also integrates the Servant Learner™ program that focuses on Christian character development, social, emotional and leadership formation, and life preparation.

One of the distinctive features of FaithPrep California is the options for students to take online dual enrollment courses and earn college credits through the Faith Collegiate program as well as career readiness courses and earn industry certification through the Faith Pathways program.

Students will also be able to attend learning hubs or “Faith Centers” in certain locations around the state. These hubs will promote socialization with other students, offer faith-enrichment activities and provide general program support. The initial Faith Centers in California will be at several of the Rock Church campuses in San Diego. An Information Session will be held at 6:30 pm on August 17th at the main Rock Church campus at 2277 Rosecrans Street in San Diego.

Enrollment is open to all California residents in grades K-12. Tuition is $6,250 for grades K-5, $6,750 for grades 6-8, and $7,250 for grades 9-12. There is a $200 annual enrollment fee. Fees for Faith Centers and Faith Collegiate courses are additional. Families affiliated with the Rock Church get a discount on tuition. FaithPrep California opens August 15 and students begin classes on August 29th.

FaithPrep California is part of a global network of online Christian schools and programs that includes FaithPrep Academy, FaithPrep Academy of Indiana, FaithPrep Florida and FaithPrep Asia. More information about the program and the upcoming Information Session at the Rock Church can be found at www.faithprepcalifornia.com.

Faith Academics is a faith-based learning company that supports and helps operate a network of private online Christian schools and homeschool programs for students in grades K-12 across the globe. More information can be found at www.faithprep.com.



