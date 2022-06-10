Antioch Mayor Thorpe guilty of DUI, sentenced to 3 years’ probation, 2 nights in jail

No show in court, attorney pleads no contest for him; gets one night credit for time served; must attend 3-month DUI program; no other details, yet

By Allen D. Payton

During Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe’s DUI court hearing, Tuesday morning, Dec. 13, 2022, according to an Antioch resident who attended, his attorney, Dan O’Malley pled no contest on behalf of his client who was not in attendance. Judge Rebecca C. Hardie found Thorpe guilty and sentenced him to three years court probation and two nights in jail with credit for one night served. The second can be spent picking up litter.

Thorpe was also directed to not have any alcohol in him while driving and if stopped by the police he must submit to a field sobriety test.

According to Ted Asregadoo, Contra Costa DA’s Office PIO, “Mr. Thorpe’s additional day in jail will be served through the County Sheriff’s Custody Alternative Facility. He must also attend a DUI program for three months. There are standard terms, conditions, and fees he’s required to abide by and pay. The dollar amounts were listed by the Judge Hardie.”

Those will be listed in the minute order which is expected to be posted on the court’s website, later.

“CHP will have the arrest report that has his BAC level,” Asregadoo shared. “You’ll most likely have to come to the courthouse in Martinez to request the minute order — which will show the disposition of the case.” That will include “how long he’ll be on court probation, the alternative custody, and DUI school,” he added.

The Work Alternative Program allows individuals sentenced to less than 30 days in jail to work at various assigned worksites during daytime hours and receive day for day credit on their sentences. Participants will be required to perform physical labor for eight hours at one of many locations throughout Contra Costa County.

A request for the CHP’s full report of Thorpe’s arrest was made on Tuesday afternoon. CHP Public Information Officer Andrew Barclay responded “I will ask the Contra Costa Area to pull the report and start the process with our Public Records Unit. They will review and make any necessary redactions prior to release. We have a public records unit in Sacramento that handles all of the redactions and ensures everything being released complies with the Government Codes governing PRA’s (Public Records Act requests).”

The government has up to 10 days to fulfill a Public Records Act request.

Attempts to reach Thorpe and his attorney for comment were unsuccessful prior to publication time.

Please check back later for any updates to this report.



