One of two suspects arrested in robbery, shooting death of gas station clerk in Antioch

Clerk identified, shot first; police seek second unidentified suspect

By Allen D. Payton

The Antioch Police Department announced on Wednesday the arrest of Ronald Jackson, Jr. for the robbery and shooting death of a Chevron gas station and convenience store clerk in Antioch on Sunday morning, Nov. 26.

The Investigations Bureau presented this case to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office, and he has been charged with robbery, possession of stolen property, and a firearm enhancement.

The department’s new public information officer, Ashley Crandell identified the clerk as 36-year-old James Williams. He was shot while exchanging gunfire with the two suspects.

According to Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office PIO Ted Asregadoo, “gunfire was exchanged, one suspect is in the hospital and an arrest warrant with charges for second degree robbery (PC211), receiving stolen property with a value over $950 (PC496A) and an enhancement (PC12022.53B) for personal use of a firearm in a robbery was filed with the court today (Wednesday).”

Crandell confirmed there were two suspects and the one in the hospital is suffering from gunshot wounds. The other suspect who police have not yet identified is still at large. She confirmed the clerk shot first as the suspects were leaving the convenience store.

During a press conference Wednesday night, Crandell said, “Williams chased after the suspects in the parking lot and shot after both of the suspects.” He hit Jackson in the leg and “Jackson then returned fired striking our victim, James Williams in the chest and the leg.” Williams “was pronounced deceased at the scene after going back into the gas station where he had collapsed.”

“Mr. Jackson showed up at a house in the 2800 block of Seville Circle where that resident had called the police – approximately 12 minutes after the incident – and advised that someone had been shot there. We also responded to that location and Mr. Jackson was transported to a local hospital where he is still being treated for his injuries. He is in stable condition at that hospital.”

“The second suspect has not yet been identified but he has been described as an unknown raced male wearing red clothing. We do not have a vehicle description at this time to provide,” she added.

She said the police will not release, at this time, how many shots were fired in the parking lot.

The suspect is known to the Antioch Police Department, but Crandell would not share any additional details.

“We do have surveillance video, but we are not releasing it at this time,” she stated.

The suspects “took some kind of U.S. currency,” but Crandell wouldn’t say how much. When asked if both suspects are Antioch residents she said, “that we are not going confirm that at this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441, or Detective Adam Duffy at (925) 779-6890 or aduffy@antiochca.gov. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

East County Today contributed to this report.



Chevron station robbery shooting 11-26-22 ARay

