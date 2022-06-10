Cashier shot, killed during “botched robbery” of Antioch gas station early Saturday morning

Police seek suspect(s)

By Lieutenant John Fortner, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

On Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at approximately 02:05 AM, the Antioch Police Department Dispatch Center received an emergency call from 2701 Contra Loma Boulevard. The call was from an employee at the Extra Mile convenience store in the Chevron gas station reporting a person had been shot.

Several Antioch police officers responded to the scene and found a male down on the floor, just inside the convenience store, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Officers began to administer first-aid and called for Fire Department and AMR paramedics to respond.

Despite the live-saving efforts of first responders, the victim, a 36-year-old cashier, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Officers at the scene were able to determine that the victim was an employee-clerk at the service station and was held-up at gunpoint during what appears to be a “botched robbery.” The suspect(s) fled on-foot from the scene and have not been located.

Antioch Police Department’s Investigations Bureau, consisting of Crime Scene Investigators and detectives with the Violent Crimes and Special Operations Units, responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Currently, detectives are interviewing witnesses in the area and are working to identify all the parties involved to include suspects or persons-of-interest. The investigation is still active, and evidence is being collected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441, or Detective Duffy at (925) 779-6890 / aduffy@antiochca.gov. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Share this: