Antioch residents celebrated for turning 102, 103

By Elena Patchin, TreVista Senior Living Antioch

Our Amelia Smith turned 102 on October 8, 2022. She was born Amelia Lopes on October 8, 1920, in Vacaville. The family moved in 1936 to Brentwood where they bought an almond farm. She worked in the farm’s store and was the only sibling who graduated from Liberty High School in 1940.

Amelia married Buzz Smith who also worked in the farm during World War II. They had a daughter in 1948. Amelia is a grandmother and great-grandmother.

Asked her what the secret of long life, Amelia replied “work hard for the people you love and love them with all your heart.”

Then on November 5, Antioch resident Maurice Lynch turned 103 years old. He was born on November 5, 1919 and is a long-time Antioch resident.

Before his birthday, we asked Maurice what he wanted for this special birthday? He said he wanted to see his daughter who lives out of state, moreover, that he wanted to celebrate his birthday with the whole family at Smith’s Landing in Antioch.

Well, this incredible organization called An Elderly Wish Foundation heard about Maurice’s wish and they made it happen! They brought his daughter and the rest of the family to him, treating everyone to an amazing dinner at Smith’s Landing to celebrate his 103rd birthday. He was over the moon.

He told us that his goal is to reach 105. When we asked him what the key to a long life is, he said, “love your family, work hard, and be kind to others.”

Way to go Maurice! A big thanks to An Elderly Wish Foundation for making this birthday a night to remember.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



