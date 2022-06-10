«

Antioch couple shares Christmas decorations, nutcracker collection

By Allen D. Payton

Antioch residents Dennis and Lanette Clarke opened their home to the Herald, recently to share their extensive Christmas decorations and nutcracker collection. The nutcrackers are everywhere in the entryway, living and dining rooms and hanging all over their Christmas tree. Then in their family room they have on display a fun and fabulous collection of miniature, operating carnival rides. Enjoy a look at their collections and see a video of the carnival ride display on the Antioch Herald Facebook page.

