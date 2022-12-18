Alice in Winter Wonderland ballet in Brentwood Dec. 18
Fabulous Feet Dance Studio presents their Winter Ballet Performance of “Alice in Winter Wonderland” Sunday, Dec. 18 at Heritage High School in Brentwood. The ballet begins at 4:00 p.m.
Artistic Directors Kimberley Karbowski and Denise Williams.
Tickets are $20 each and available at Eventbrite.
For more information about the studio visit Fabulous Feet Dance Studio or their Facebook page.
the attachments to this post:
Alice in Wonderland Fabulous Feet 12-18-22