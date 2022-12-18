«
»

Alice in Winter Wonderland ballet in Brentwood Dec. 18

Fabulous Feet Dance Studio presents their Winter Ballet Performance of “Alice in Winter Wonderland” Sunday, Dec. 18 at Heritage High School in Brentwood. The ballet begins at 4:00 p.m.

Artistic Directors Kimberley Karbowski and Denise Williams.

Tickets are $20 each and available at Eventbrite.

For more information about the studio visit Fabulous Feet Dance Studio or their Facebook page.

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter

the attachments to this post:


Alice in Wonderland Fabulous Feet 12-18-22


This entry was posted on Tuesday, November 29th, 2022 at 2:53 pm and is filed under Arts & Entertainment, East County, Youth. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply

mortarless-lozenge