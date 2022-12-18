Fabulous Feet Dance Studio presents their Winter Ballet Performance of “Alice in Winter Wonderland” Sunday, Dec. 18 at Heritage High School in Brentwood. The ballet begins at 4:00 p.m.

Artistic Directors Kimberley Karbowski and Denise Williams.

Tickets are $20 each and available at Eventbrite.

For more information about the studio visit Fabulous Feet Dance Studio or their Facebook page.



Alice in Wonderland Fabulous Feet 12-18-22

