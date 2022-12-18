«

Eight days of Chanukah began Sunday night

Rabbi Peretz Goldschmid of Chabad of the Delta leads the audience in singing Chanukah songs following the lighting of the Grand Menorah in Brentwood City Park on the first night of the annual Jewish celebration. Photo by Allen D. Payton

By Allen D. Payton

Known as the Festival of Lights, the annual Jewish celebration of Chanukah commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem after the Maccabean Jews regained control of Jerusalem after overthrowing King Antiochus IV Epiphenes of the Seleucid empire.

From History.com: “According to the Talmud, one of Judaism’s most central texts, Judah Maccabee and the other Jews who took part in the rededication of the Second Temple witnessed what they believed to be a miracle. Even though there was only enough untainted olive oil to keep the menorah’s candles burning for a single day, the flames continued flickering for eight nights, leaving them time to find a fresh supply.”

Also spelled Hannukah, the celebration begins at sunset on 25 Kislev and ends at sundown on 2 Tevet or 3 Tevet on the Hebrew or Jewish Calendar. It is being celebrated, this year from Sunday, Dec. 18 through Monday, Dec. 26.

Chabad of the Delta has erected several menorahs in East County, including in Antioch, Brentwood, Oakley and Discovery Bay. The center and first of eight lights of the Grand Menorah in Brentwood were lit by Rabbi Peretz Goldshmid during a Community Chanukah Festival Sunday evening, Dec. 18.

According to Goldschmid, “The name Antioch originates from Antiochus of the Chanukah story.”

To learn more about the history behind and meaning of Hanukkah/Chanukah click, here.

 

