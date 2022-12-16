16-year-old boy from Louisiana shot, killed during possible drive-by at Antioch park Saturday

Police seek unknown suspects in car seen at the scene; city’s 9th homicide of the year

By Lieutenant John Fortner, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

On Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at approximately 11:22 AM, the Antioch Police Department Dispatch Center started receiving numerous 9-1-1 calls reporting multiple gunshots being fired at Williamson Ranch Park, located at 5000 Lone Tree Way.

As officers were responding to the scene, witnesses called to report a subject running from the park and entering the near-by Walmart. Additional officers immediately responded to the Walmart, and with the assistance of several citizens, were able to quickly locate and safely detain the subject. The subject was determined to be a juvenile and in possession of a loaded firearm.

When officers arrived at the park, they located one male juvenile victim near the parking lot suffering from several gunshot wounds. Evidence at the scene indicated the incident occurred outdoors in the east portion of the parking lot. Officers immediately began administering first aid and called for emergency fire department and AMR paramedics. The victim was transported to a local area hospital emergency room, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Prior to police arrival, a dark colored sedan was seen leaving the parking lot of the park at a high rate of speed. During the preliminary investigation, it appears the victim, and the subject detained at the Walmart, arrived together on-foot, and met with the occupants of a dark colored sedan in the parking lot. Shortly afterwards, multiple shots were fired from, and/or around, the dark colored sedan.

Antioch Police Department’s Investigations Bureau, consisting of Crime Scene Investigators, and detectives with the Violent Crimes and Special Operations Units, responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

Currently, detectives are interviewing witnesses and residents in the area and are working to identify any suspects or persons-of-interest. The investigation is still active, and evidence is being collected.

The death is the city’s ninth homicide of the year according to the City of Antioch 2022 Crime Statistics, which don’t show last month’s shooting death of a gas station convenience store clerk. According to Lt. John Fortner, the victim was from a community just outside of New Orleans, Louisiana.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441, or Detective Cox at (925) 779-6866. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



APD vehicles at Williamson Ranch Park 12-17-22





Antioch officers at Williamson Ranch Park 12-17-22

