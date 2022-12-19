«

Best East Bay New Year’s Eve Party in Antioch Dec. 31

Also celebrating all December birthdays

The Best New Year’s Eve 2023 Party Event of the Year in a Very Classy, Upscale INDOOR restaurant and entertainment venue.

Live Music, DJ, Full Course Dinner, Champagne Toast & Blessing for 2023 all included in the $75 cover.

Please Join Us in celebrating each other, Paul’s & Maggie’s and all December Birthdays.

DON’T MISS THIS!! GET YOUR TICKETS NOW BEFORE THEY ARE SOLD OUT!!!

HOSTED BY: Paul & Maggie Wright from The Wright Social Spot

MC: Mickel London

LIVE MUSIC: Michael Nelson & Samantha Alexis

DJ & SOUND: Dr. Carl

WHERE: 2370 Buchanan Road, Antioch (INDOORS)

DATE: Saturday, December 31st, 2022

TIME: 6:00 PM -1:00 AM

WHAT’S INCLUDED: Live Music Performances by Two Amazing Bay Area Singers 🎼🎵🎼♪

Dancing 💃🕺Full Course Dinner 🍽😋Beverages🍸 🍹 🍸 Champagne Toast

DINNER SERVICE: 7:30PM – 9:30PM (Choice of Chicken, NY Steak, Salmon, Shrimp) Additional Options, Available for Lobster -$125, Oxtails – $100, Lamb – $100, King Crab Legs – $125 – WrightCatering.net

RSVP BY: December 24, 2022, Pre-paid Reservations Required so get your tickets early.

PAYMENT OPTIONS: ZELLE, CASHAPP, VENMO, PAYPAL 415-971-8776 OR EVENTBRITE CREDIT/DEBIT (NO REFUNDS, NO EXCEPTIONS)

DOORS OPEN: 5:00 PM

PARKING: Lots of free parking (FIRST COME FIRST SERVE) THEME: Black & Gold

MORE INFORMATION: Call or Text Maggie or Paul (209) 896-7131 or (415) 971-8776

YOUTUBE: https://youtu.be/W0QgsYc2DEo WEB: WrightCatering.net

FB: @WrightSocialSpot

FB/IG: @RightsCatering

Please share this link with your friends and family.

DONT MISS THE BEST INDOOR NEW YEARS EVE EVENT IN THE EAST BAY!

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter

the attachments to this post:


Banquet table


Banquet hall


Wright NYE party invite


This entry was posted on Monday, December 19th, 2022 at 8:48 pm and is filed under Arts & Entertainment, Dining. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply

overappreciative-referenced