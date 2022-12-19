Best East Bay New Year’s Eve Party in Antioch Dec. 31
Also celebrating all December birthdays
The Best New Year’s Eve 2023 Party Event of the Year in a Very Classy, Upscale INDOOR restaurant and entertainment venue.
Live Music, DJ, Full Course Dinner, Champagne Toast & Blessing for 2023 all included in the $75 cover.
Please Join Us in celebrating each other, Paul’s & Maggie’s and all December Birthdays.
DON’T MISS THIS!! GET YOUR TICKETS NOW BEFORE THEY ARE SOLD OUT!!!
HOSTED BY: Paul & Maggie Wright from The Wright Social Spot
MC: Mickel London
LIVE MUSIC: Michael Nelson & Samantha Alexis
DJ & SOUND: Dr. Carl
WHERE: 2370 Buchanan Road, Antioch (INDOORS)
DATE: Saturday, December 31st, 2022
TIME: 6:00 PM -1:00 AM
WHAT’S INCLUDED: Live Music Performances by Two Amazing Bay Area Singers 🎼🎵🎼♪
Dancing 💃🕺Full Course Dinner 🍽😋Beverages🍸 🍹 🍸 Champagne Toast
DINNER SERVICE: 7:30PM – 9:30PM (Choice of Chicken, NY Steak, Salmon, Shrimp) Additional Options, Available for Lobster -$125, Oxtails – $100, Lamb – $100, King Crab Legs – $125 – WrightCatering.net
RSVP BY: December 24, 2022, Pre-paid Reservations Required so get your tickets early.
PAYMENT OPTIONS: ZELLE, CASHAPP, VENMO, PAYPAL 415-971-8776 OR EVENTBRITE CREDIT/DEBIT (NO REFUNDS, NO EXCEPTIONS)
DOORS OPEN: 5:00 PM
PARKING: Lots of free parking (FIRST COME FIRST SERVE) THEME: Black & Gold
MORE INFORMATION: Call or Text Maggie or Paul (209) 896-7131 or (415) 971-8776
YOUTUBE: https://youtu.be/W0QgsYc2DEo WEB: WrightCatering.net
FB/IG: @RightsCatering
Please share this link with your friends and family.
DONT MISS THE BEST INDOOR NEW YEARS EVE EVENT IN THE EAST BAY!
