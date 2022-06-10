Three armed suspects in Stockton carjacking arrested in Antioch Friday night

Oakley & Brentwood PD, Antioch K9, drone assist

By Antioch Police Department

Are you ready for another East County Strong mixed in with some Canine Nox? (it’s been awhile)

Friday evening, Nov. 18, 2022, at approximately 10:41 pm, a Brentwood Police officer spotted a carjacked Dodge Challenger taken from Stockton and pursued it into Antioch. The suspects who carjacked the vehicle were reportedly armed with handguns.

An Oakley Police officer picked up the pursuit and the vehicle was lost in the area of Mission Drive. Our very own Corporal Duggar located the vehicle parked on Los Altos Way near Monterey Drive and detained one suspect standing nearby. A second suspect foot bailed into the adjacent yards and a perimeter was quickly established.

Officer Hughes responded with his drone along with Officer Bushby and Canine Nox. Officer Hughes spotted an individual hiding in a backyard shed, and he eventually gave up after hearing Officer Bushby’s canine warning announcements. (See body cam footage)

A third suspect called 9-1-1 to report he had been in the carjacked vehicle and surrendered himself to officers, eventually admitting to being involved in the incident. All three suspects were turned over to the Stockton Police Department.

Officers spent several hours working this high-risk incident utilizing their training, tactics, a police canine and drone equipment to deliver an outcome resulting in no injuries to anyone. How bout an ‘atta boy for Canine Nox?

We’d like to thank the residents of Los Altos Way and Monterey Drive for assisting our officers while they worked this incident. This cooperation is what makes Antioch a community officers love to police because of your support.

