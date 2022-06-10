«
Man arrested for robbing Antioch drug store Friday morning

Following his arrest, the suspect was escorted to a police car in the shopping center parking lot on Friday morning, Nov. 18 ,2022. Photos: APD

By Antioch Police Department

While you were sleeping…

Early Friday morning, Nov. 18, 2022, at approximately 2:14 am, APD Dispatch was alerted by a security company for Walgreens of a burglary in-progress where an individual was observed on surveillance camera shattering the front door and going inside. The store is located in the shopping center at the corner of Deer Valley Road and Davison Drive. Officers immediately responded and received updates that the suspect was stealing tobacco products and medications.

When officers arrived, the suspect slipped away, but didn’t get too far, because Officer Tanguma found him hiding in a nearby dumpster. He was sent to the county jail on charges of felony burglary, being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition, and probation violation.

Damage to the glass in the store’s front door and the tobacco and medical products, plus ammunition confiscated by police.

