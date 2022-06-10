Man arrested for robbing Antioch drug store Friday morning

By Antioch Police Department

While you were sleeping…

Early Friday morning, Nov. 18, 2022, at approximately 2:14 am, APD Dispatch was alerted by a security company for Walgreens of a burglary in-progress where an individual was observed on surveillance camera shattering the front door and going inside. The store is located in the shopping center at the corner of Deer Valley Road and Davison Drive. Officers immediately responded and received updates that the suspect was stealing tobacco products and medications.

When officers arrived, the suspect slipped away, but didn’t get too far, because Officer Tanguma found him hiding in a nearby dumpster. He was sent to the county jail on charges of felony burglary, being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition, and probation violation.

broken glass door, tobacco & med products & ammo 111822 APD





Man arrested for drug store robbery 111822 APD

